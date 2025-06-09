Marvel’s Ironheart: First Official Clip Featuring ‘The Hood’ Released

First introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel brought Riri Williams into the spotlight as Ironheart. While her debut didn’t exactly blow fans away, it looks like that’s about to change. Marvel is bringing Riri back in her very own series, and judging by the trailer, things are looking pretty promising. With the release date inching closer, Marvel has just dropped the first official clip from Ironheart, featuring The Hood—and I’m here to break it all down for you.

The new Ironheart clip features Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams and Anthony Ramos as The Hood. From what we can tell, Riri seems to be considering some shady activities to fund her Ironheart project.

She’s clearly hesitant, but The Hood tries to convince her otherwise. He tells her that if she wants to build something iconic, she has to make bold choices. He even opens up about his own story, of how, since he adopted his mysterious new identity, things have been going his way. Interestingly, though, he never actually refers to himself as The Hood in the clip, but mentions it as a singularity.

This brings us back to earlier speculations suggesting that The Hood might be connected to Mephisto. Even in the first trailer, a few shots showed Anthony Ramos’ character going through some kind of transformation. Now, if we dive into the comics, The Hood gets his powers from Mephisto’s influence—so there’s a solid chance that the red cape he wears (you know, the Hood) is a demonic artifact tied to Mephisto.

That would make Anthony’s character more of a pawn than a player, unknowingly doing the devil’s bidding. Of course, that’s just a theory for now. We’ll find out for sure when Ironheart drops on June 24, 2025, with a 3-episode premiere.