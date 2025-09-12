Nefer Release Date Confirmed In New Genshin Impact Luna II Drip Marketing

Nefer is the new, upcoming 5-star character in Genshin Impact. She is the head of the Curatorium of Secrets and holds a ton of power and respect in Nod-Krai. With Genshin Impact Luna I starting with a bang, we expect the Luna II update to pack even more heat. Hoyoverse today shared Nefer’s drip marketing, confirming that she will become playable in Genshin Impact Luna II. That said, here is everything you need to know about Nefer, along with her element, weapon, and release date, based on the marketing material.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

Hoyoverse has shared Nefer’s drip marketing, confirming her arrival in Genshin Impact Luna II. She will be a 5-star character of the Dendro element and has been rumored to be a Bow user.

Nefer is the head of the Curatorium of Secrets, an organization that receives investigation requests for various troubles, similar to the Adventurer’s Guild.

Interestingly, Nefer’s drip marketing includes a quotation from Lauma, which mentions that “Nod-Krai is enough for every snake to find a place that it can truly call its own.” This may hint at Nefer’s true nature. There are rumors and speculations that Nefer is actually the Dendro Dragon Apep, who has found her home in the Nod-Krai region. Nefer’s design also seems to reflect this thought, as her character design does appear straight out of Sumeru.

But that is something we have to put a pin on until the release of Genshin Impact Luna II. Nod-Krai has started strong, and it is only expected to get better from here on.

Hopefully, the Genshin Impact Luna II update will answer our questions about Nefer’s true identity. So, are you excited for Nefer’s release? Let us know in the comments.