Minecraft Opens Build Contest Voting for A Minecraft Movie: Squared – Here’s What I Chose

A Minecraft Movie: Squared build contest voting event has officially entered its final stage, and the power to make the final decision has been handed over to the community. After weeks of some incredible submissions by the talented builders all around the world, the jury at Mojang has come down to three finalists. However, among these three builds, only one can earn a place in A Minecraft Movie: Squared, and the best part: you get to decide that. Learn how to cast your vote and which build I chose to be the best of the three here.

Meet the Three Builds Competing For a Place in the Minecraft Movie Squared

The Minecraft movie voting for the three builds or structures is live and running until July 6, 11:59 PT. It invites Minecraft: Bedrock Edition players to cast a single vote for their favorite build through a dedicated in-game experience.

Image Credit: Minecraft

The contest voting event follows the ‘A Minecraft Movie: Squared’ Build Challenge, where builders across the globe submitted imaginative Minecraft house ideas based on some block constraints. After reviewing these entries, Mojang’s judging panel selected three finalists that are as follows:

Lightning Rod Lighthouse by Francisco C. B.

by Francisco C. B. Copper Badlands Castle by Rosanna C.

by Rosanna C. Tree Village by Ben V.

Each of these builds showcases a completely different architectural style, from towering coastal engineering to fantasy castles and tree houses. Now, the decision is open to you: which structure would you like to make an appearance in the movie?

The voting system in the Minecraft movie build contest is itself very straightforward, as you need to join the voting event on the Bedrock Edition using this link. Alternatively, you can simply launch the Bedrock Edition of the game, hit play, select the servers tab, and again click on the Play button.

A Minecraft Movie: Squared voting event is an in-game experience where you first walk through the red carpet and enter a massive hall with the three builds located at the very end. Walk to the polling station to find three booths in front of the respective buildings. Press the interact key (right-click on PC) to open a window and cast your vote for the build of your choice from the contest.

Personally, my pick is the Copper Badlands Castle that perfectly captures the rugged beauty of the Badlands Minecraft biomes. Another reason why I chose this build is that I really hope to see the cute and helpful Copper Golems make their appearance in the movie. It would be a fantastic concept if one such Copper Golem gained consciousness and tried to help Steve in saving the world instead of just moving items from one chest to another.

The voting window closes on July 6, while the winning build will be revealed on July 10 through Minecraft’s social media channels, including X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. These are the moments when you learn how crucial it is to learn how to build a Minecraft house and also take inspiration from some of the cool things to build in Minecraft.

So, which build do you like the most in the Minecraft movie voting event? Tell us in the comments below.