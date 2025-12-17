Minecraft Adopts a New Version Numbering System for Java Edition with 26.1 Snapshot 1

Mojang has released one final Java snapshot before the year comes to a close. While we get to see experimental features, bug fixes, and more with each snapshot, that’s not the case this time. At first glance, it looks more like a technical update, but you soon realize that the Minecraft 26.1 snapshot 1 has something bigger to show.

With the Minecraft 26.1 Snapshot 1, Mojang has officially kick-started a new version numbering system for the Java edition.

Instead of continuing the number incremental scheme that’s been used for a while, this new system is clearer and tied to the yearly development cycle. This suggests that “Minecraft 26.1” will be the first major release for the year 2026 and that future updates will use this numbering scheme, too.

Beyond the version number change, the latest snapshot brings many game improvements. Villager trades are now determined using deterministic random sequences similar to loot tables and bartering, making it more consistent and balanced.

The lighting system (see all light blocks in Minecraft) has been revamped, since now there’s a new lightmap that fixes multiple long-standing issues. The Darkness and Wither effects behave more consistently across all dimensions. Also, Night Vision adds ambient light instead of brightening the colors.

To support these changes, Mojang has added a new lightmap debug renderer, which is accessible using the F3+4 key. This will display block and key light levels in real time. A new swing command has also been introduced that allows entities to swing their arms, thereby expanding the animation possibilities.

