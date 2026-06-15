Minecraft Chaos Cubed Release Time and Date (Countdown Timer)

Minecraft’s major game drop for the summer of 2026 is almost here. Let me tell you one thing: if you haven’t tried out any of the snapshots or checked the latest game news yet, learn that the Chaos Cubed update is going to bring a surprising new mob to the game. In addition to that, there will be brand-new cave biomes, explosive geysers, and a set of fresh building blocks as well. So, if you’re wondering when the patch goes live in your region, check the Minecraft Chaos Cubed release date, time, and countdown timer here.

The official Minecraft Chaos Cubed update release date is June 16, 2026. There is no official time announced for the drop yet, but Mojang will most likely follow the same pattern of releasing the update at around 8 AM PT.

We surely know how eager you are to jump right in and explore the Sulfur Cave features. So, here are the expected release times for the Minecraft Chaos Cubed update across all the major regions around the world:

United States (Pacific) : 8 AM PT on June 16

: 8 AM PT on June 16 United States (East) : 11 AM ET on June 16

: 11 AM ET on June 16 Canada : 11 AM EST on June 16

: 11 AM EST on June 16 Italy : 5 PM CEST on June 16

: 5 PM CEST on June 16 India : 8:30 PM IST on June 16

: 8:30 PM IST on June 16 China : 11 PM CST on June 16

: 11 PM CST on June 16 Japan : 12 AM JST on June 17

: 12 AM JST on June 17 Australia : 1 AM AEST on June 17

: 1 AM AEST on June 17 New Zealand: 3 AM NZST on June 17

The rollout will happen simultaneously worldwide, and players on both editions can start downloading the stable version of the update as soon as it appears in their Minecraft Launchers.

Minecraft Chaos Cubed Countdown Timer

As the Chaos Cubed launch approaches, expect Mojang to release the official patch notes of the update on their official sites. Now, if you aren’t up for release date and time conversions when you check this page, here is the Minecraft Chaos Cubed countdown timer to help you track the update:

Minecraft Chaos Cubed Drops In 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Chaos Cubed update is live!!!

Note: The timer in both the list and the countdown is as per previous Minecraft update release times. We will update them with the official times as soon as Mojang confirms it.

The Chaos Cubed update in Minecraft is not solely focused on decorative content and new biomes. Instead, Mojang is introducing some new mob mechanics that encourage creativity and experimentation.

At the center of all the new features is the Sulfur Cube mob. It is a slime-like creature that can consume any block dropped near it. Alternatively, you can also feed it any block in the game, and the mob gains special abilities called the Sulfur Cube archetype.

Depending on the block it consumes, it behaves in a unique way, such as feeding it packed ice makes the mob behave like a sliding puck, or normal wooden blocks can give it bouncy, rubber ball abilities. This mechanic opens a ton of possibilities, as you can make minigames for your Minecraft servers.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

The Sulfur Cube mobs are found in a special underground biome called the Sulfur Caves. Moreover, these caves are the only places where you can get the Cinnabar and Sulfur blocks. Here, you can also find some Sulfur Pools with Potent Sulfur blocks inside, which can be some potential geysers as well.

Apart from that, you can find Sulfur Spikes inside these caves that share a similar design to the Dripstone stalactites and stalagmites. This summer drop is also bringing a brand-new Minecraft music disc, called Bounce, designed to match the chaotic energy of the update.

Another practical addition to the game is the Parties for Bedrock Edition and the feature to add friends on the Java Edition. Both are useful features to bring your friends to the same world. But the Parties feature allows players to create groups of up to 15 members and move together between worlds and Realms without the constant need for invitations.

And that marks the Minecraft Chaos Cubed release time and date. So, are you hyped up for the release? Tell us in the comments below.