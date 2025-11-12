Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine Sign Deal to Get AI-Versions of Their Voices

The debate of AI in the entertainment industry is ongoing. Several popular faces have come forward to criticize the use of artificial intelligence, but there are indeed some actors who have been accepting AI in the industry. And it seems like Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine are open to the use of AI. That’s because recently, both actors signed a deal with an AI audio company, ElevenLabs.

Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine Sign a Deal With an AI Company

Recently, as reported by Variety, Matthew McConaughey and Michael Caine signed a deal with ElevenLabs, a New York-based AI research company. Both Matthew and Michael are known for their famous voices, and the deal is to create virtual versions of their voices.

That’s not all, as it’s also confirmed that Matthew is so impressed with the work ElevenLabs has been doing that he has also invested in the company. McConaughey said in a statement:

Since our first conversation, I’ve been impressed by how the ElevenLabs team has taken the magic of the core technology and turned it into products that creators, enterprises, and storytellers use daily.

ElevenLabs has already been doing incredible work, and interestingly, Matthew has been working on the audio version of his “Lyrics of Livin,” in Spanish. According to Matthew, he started the newsletter to take his stories to people, and now, with the help of ElevenLabs, these stories can reach even a broader audience in another language.

As for Michael Caine, the legendary actor has joined ElevenLabs’ Iconic Voice Marketplace. Basically, this will put the actor’s voice in a marketplace, where production houses or other creative companies can request or buy the rights to use Caine’s voice in their projects. So, this sort of gives Caine (or ElevenLabs) control over who gets to use his voice and, most importantly, how.

ElevenLabs also released a video showcasing the AI-generated voice of Michael Caine. And I must say that it’s brilliant work. Here you go:

Caine said in his statement that by collaborating with ElevenLabs, he can ensure his voice lives on. The actor says that ElevenLabs is “using innovation not to replace humanity, but to celebrate it.” Interestingly, Caine is not the only one who has become a part of the Iconic Voice Marketplace; other actors like Judy Garland, Laurence Olivier, and Jean Harlow have also signed a similar deal with ElevenLabs.