Marvel’s Ironheart Receives First Action-Packed Trailer

Following her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominique Thorne is all set to grace our screens with Ironheart as Riri Williams. In her big-screen debut, Riri was seen siding with the Wakandans in their fight against Namor, and now she will lock horns with Parker Robbins aka The Hood, portrayed by Anthony Ramos in the upcoming MCU miniseries. Finally, Marvel Studios has dropped the official Ironheart trailer, and we must say it has everything we hoped for.

The video begins with Riri Williams arriving for a job interview, where she gets stuck in an elevator. She hears a voice stating that the air in the elevator won’t be breathable in three minutes. However, her never-give-up attitude saves her, and she safely comes out of the elevator. Later, she comes across Parker Robbins, who appears fine initially, but as the clip moves further, we see him emerging into a dark entity, whom Riri must fight to protect Chicago.

The trailer features an additional cast that includes Thorne and Ramos, Regan Aliyah, Lyric Ross, Matthew Elam, Anji White, Alden Ehrenreich, and Manny Montana.

Surprisingly, Ironheart’s trailer also features Mephisto, the popular Marvel villain. As for the villain of the series, it will be Parker Robbins aka The Hood, played by Anthony Ramos.

Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes direct the miniseries. The executive producers are Louis D’Esposito, Kevin Feige, Hodge, Zoie Nagelhout, Brad Winderbaum, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Ryan Coogler.

The trailer looks promising and has already created a massive hype among the fanatics, so let’s hope it does not follow in the footsteps of projects like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk. In the end, fans hope Ironheart will not get lost under the rug; instead, fans want this one to revive their faith in the TV projects within the MCU.

Ironheart releases on June 24, 2025, with a 3-episode premiere.