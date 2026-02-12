Everything New Coming to Marvel Rivals Season 6.5

A brand-new Marvel Rivals update is on the horizon, and it promises to bring a boatload of new content to the hero shooter. After Deadpool’s trouble-making at the Collector’s Museum, Elsa Bloodstone has arrived to clean up shop in Season 6.5. The monster-hunter joins the roster as a Duelist, capable of peppering enemies with her arsenal of firearms.

Besides the new character, players can look forward to a series of events, Times Square celebrations, costume releases, and more. These additions will keep the game updated until Season 7 kicks off in March. So, for the time being, here’s a look at the early patch notes for Marvel Rivals Season 6.5.

Marvel Rivals Season 6.5 Early Patch Notes

While the official Marvel Rivals Season 6.5 patch notes carrying the full list of changes are yet to be released, we’ve compiled all the essential details revealed so far below:

Elsa Bloodstone Joins the Battle as a Monster-Summoning DPS

Image Credit: Netease

Following up on Season 6’s Deadpool was always going to be a hard act for the devs, but somehow, they’ve managed to deliver an equally exciting character. Elsa Bloodstone is a sharp monster hunter who combines her arsenal with creature-assisted abilities to serve as a powerful Duelist.

Her base attacks see her switch between the long-ranged Elephant Gun and the close-ranged Breathing Gun. The former has piercing damage and can chew through multiple health bars, while the latter is a devastating shotgun best used in close proximity. As you rack up the damage using Elsa, her Hunting Instincts sharpen. Keep the momentum going to reduce the cooldown of Helix Advance – her movement ability that grants pierce damage to the shotgun on activation.

Guns alone aren’t enough to dominate the universe, which is why Elsa can introduce her monster buddies to the battlefield. The first of these is Diablo, an annoying menace who turns invisible and traps enemies that come within its range. Once trapped, the opponent is immobilized while Diablo chips away at their health. Moreover, you can quickly dash to the creature’s location to pile on the damage.

The second monster-based ability is the character’s Ultimate. When activated, she summons Glartrox, a vertiable bulldozer of a creature. It instantly charges forward and takes enemies present in its path by force. Depending on where you trigger the Ult, Glartrox can even push out of the map’s boundaries. You can recall the creature at any time, prompting it to charge back in your direction, ideally with an enemy trapped within its jaw.

Hero Nerfs and Buffs

Marvel Rivals Season 6.5 brings a ton of balancing changes. A wide range of heroes are affected, with Storm, Rogue, and Adam Warlock coming out as major winners. Deadpool’s DPS role has also been given a much-needed boost. In terms of nerfs, the likes of Thor, Moon Knight, and Psylocke have been hit. If you’re looking for a detailed breakdown of all balancing changes, check out our Marvel Rivals 6.5 nerfs and buffs guide.

For a brief look at the heroes impacted, here’s every buffed character in Season 6.5:

Rogue

Venom

Duelist/DPS Deadpool

Squirrel Girl

Star Lord

Storm

The Punisher

Wolverine

Adam Warlock

Ultron

And now, here’s what the nerf side of things looks like:

Doctor Strange

Thor

Moon Knight

Phoenix

Psylocke

Invisible Woman

Loki

New Team-Ups

Image Credit: Netease

Just like every season, the Marvel Rivals Team-ups list is getting a shake-up yet again. One brand-new Team-up is being added to the game, while four others are being adjusted. Here’s a look at the new addition:

Psionic Mayhem: Doctor Strange joins forces with Invisible Woman and unlocks the new Psionic Vortex ability. Prepare for a psionic tempest worthy of the multiverse.

The Fantastic Four Team-up has officially been retired, with Mister Fantastic joining the Rocket Network. The new joinee, Elsa Bloodstone, pairs up with fellow Season 6 character Deadpool as part of Mr. Pool’s Interdimensional Toy Box Team-up. Lastly, The Thing has joined the Gamma Charge party, so clobberin’ time is set to be fiercer than ever.

New Events

Four new events are coming to Marvel Rivals in Season 6.5. These include:

Wedding Wishes for Mr. and Mrs. X

Citizenship of Monster Kingdom

Faulty Dream

Twisted Nightmare

The Wedding Wishes event will be all about celebrating Gambit and Rogue’s union on Krakoa. As part of its premium pass, you can receive the game’s first dual-packaged legendary costume in the ‘Mr. X,’ and ‘Mrs. X’ skins. The second event, Citizenship of Monster Kingdom, brings a more traditional mini-pass structure, along with the free ‘Red Panda’ Squirrel Girl skin. Details on the other two events are yet to be revealed.

Image Credit: Netease

The Times Square map continues to be a hub for new additions, such as the Marvel Rivals Clobberin’ Club and the Disco Night festivities. Season 6.5 continues this hot streak, and you can look forward to seeing these new fixtures soon:

Love on Parade : On Valentine’s Day, Gambit and Rogue will parade through Times Square atop a white chariot. Join them to earn free Units.

: On Valentine’s Day, Gambit and Rogue will parade through Times Square atop a white chariot. Join them to earn free Units. Lemonade Stand : Concocted by Jeff the Land Shark, these lemonades give every hero a line of custom dialogue, fully voiced by Jeff himself.

: Concocted by Jeff the Land Shark, these lemonades give every hero a line of custom dialogue, fully voiced by Jeff himself. Lion Dance, Raining Red Packets: To celebrate Spring Festival, a special stage has been set up in Times Square. Tune in to Lin Lei’s Lion Dance and earn red packets filled with free Units.

New Costumes

Rounding out our Marvel Rivals Season 6.5 guide is a look at all the new costumes you can expect to see in the coming weeks:

‘Young Blood’ Elsa Bloodstone

‘New Maruders’ Emma Frost, Iron Man, and Psylocke

‘Twisted Nightmare’ Moon Knight, and Captain America

‘Queen Council of Krakoa’ Phoenix

‘Fear Itself’ The Thing

Daredevil ‘Born Again Season 2’ Costume

And that wraps up the Marvel Rivals Season 6.5 early patch notes. Are you excited for the content update? Let us know in the comments.