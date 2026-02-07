How to Get The Thing Emote for Free in Marvel Rivals Season 6

It’s Clobberin’ Time, folks, both in the real world and Marvel Rivals. As the world prepares for Super Bowl LX, Netease is commemorating the occasion by releasing a football-themed emote in the game. And if the lede didn’t give it away already, the new emote will be tied to Fantastic Four’s enforcer, The Thing.

Moreover, the emote is completely free to claim for all players, and you’ll need to follow the simplest of instructions to do so. If you’d like to claim a free cosmetic, here’s how you can get a free emote for The Thing in Marvel Rivals.

How to Get Free ‘Helmet Ready’ Emote in Marvel Rivals

To get the free ‘Helmet Ready’ emote for The Thing in Marvel Rivals Season 6, just log in to the game between February 8 and February 22. Yes, that really is all you need to do to claim the emote. As soon as you log in, the reward will be added to your inbox. Just scroll over and claim the emote to add it to your collection.

Image Credit: Netease

The emote itself slaps a football helmet on The Thing’s head, emblazoned by the Fantastic Four logo. After this, the hero charges forward in the same way as a Defensive Tackle does on the gridiron. Based on the video shared by the devs, you can even line up alongside other players and activate the emote in sync to create a proper formation. Of course, the emote is only available for The Thing, which, given his size, makes perfect sense.

While it’s true that most players would’ve preferred to see a free Rivals skin instead, the emote is still a nice little bonus given the football fever that’ll shortly be drowning all of us.

So, will you be claiming The Thing’s free emote in Marvel Rivas? Let us know in the comments below.