Marvel Rivals Season 4 Gallery Card Confirms Rogue and Gambit as Next Heroes

With Marvel Rivals Season 4 closing in, players cannot be more excited about the latest selection of new heroes in Angela and Daredevil. But as always, the devs have already sprinkled in teasers pointing to Season 5’s new additions, and by the looks of it, Rivals is all set to welcome two X-Men to the fold.

Season 5 is scheduled to be the final major update for Marvel Rivals in 2025, likely to drop sometime in November. To close out the year with a bang, the game appears to be bringing Rogue and Gambit to its roster, as hinted at by a leaked Gallery Card. The card is tied to Season 4 but was leaked ahead of schedule by dataminer ‘X0XLEAK’ on X.

The X-Men teaser was tucked right at the end of the card in a line that reads, “If you play your cards right and they don’t drain every last bit of your life force, I may make an appearance at your next tournament myself…” The mention of “cards” is a pretty strong hint pointing in the direction of Gambit’s debut, while “life force” is a nod to Rogue. Furthermore, both Gambit and Rogue were previously discovered in the game’s files by dataminers, along with other X-Men such as Beast and Nightcrawler.

Those leaks also revealed the couple’s potential roles, with Gambit reportedly a Duelist, while Rogue could be a Strategist. If you require further proof of their additions, datamined information revealed that Season 5 will be themed around “love and the eternal touch of romance.” And who better to headline such a season than a fan-favorite mutant couple?

Both characters have also seen their VO surface online, all but confirming their addition. What remains unknown at the moment, however, are their abilities and team-ups. With all that being said, are you excited to see Rogue and Gambit in Marvel Rivals? Be sure to let us know in the comments.