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Marvel Rivals July 2 Patch Notes: Swimsuit Skins Wave 3, Hero Fixes, and More

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Lady Loki Summer Skin in Marvel Rivals
Image Credit: NetEase Games
In Short
  • The final content drop in Marvel Rivals Season 8.5 launches on July 2, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.
  • The last set of swimsuit skins is being added to the game in the new update.
  • This is a minor update, so there will be no server downtime.
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Marvel Rivals Season 9 is on track to launch next week. Before the major seasonal update, we still have one more minor update left in Marvel Rivals Season 8.5. NetEase Games is adding the final set of summer skins this week before moving on to Season 9. So, check out the complete Marvel Rivals patch notes for the July 2 update (version 20260702) to find out more about everything new coming to the game.

Marvel Rivals July 2 Patch Notes for Version 20260702 Update

The third and final content drop in Marvel Rivals Season 8.5 is arriving on July 2, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. As it is a minor update, there will be no server downtime. So, make sure to update the game before you jump back in to play.

That said, here are the full Marvel Rivals patch notes for the July 2 update (version 20260702), which introduces a new Pop & Win Cross-Pool Promo, summer skins, hero fixes, etc:

Pop & Win Cross-Pool Promo

Marvel Rivals July 2 Update new summer skins
Image Credit: NetEase Games
  • Lady Loki – Seaside Siren
  • White Fox – Coastal Kumiho

Limited Time: July 2, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to July 31, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

New In Store

  • Captain America – Seaside Sentinel Bundle
  • Lady Loki – Seaside Siren Chroma Sunlit Sovereign/Sapphire Sorceress, Ultimate Ability VFX, and Customizable Parts
  • White Fox – Coastal Kumiho Chroma Glimmering Green/Pink Paws, Ultimate Ability VFX, and Customizable Parts
  • Captain America – Seaside Sentinel Customizable Parts

Limited Time: July 2, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to July 31, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

  • Cyclops’s Diffraction Dilemma: Fixed a bug where using Cyclops‘ Ricochet Force could result in abnormal cooldown timers or UI display errors. Scott’s visor calculations are back to being absolutely flawless.
  • Rogue’s Siphon Stutter: Fixed an issue where using Ability Absorption would occasionally cause brief lag or stuttering. Rogue can now absorb powers as smoothly as a southern belle.

As you can see, this is a very small Marvel Rivals update, adding the last set of Marvel Rivals summer skins to the game. You can try your luck in the Pop & Win Cross-Pool Promo to win the Lady Loki and White Fox skins. That said, what do you think about the latest swimsuit skins? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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