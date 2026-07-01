Marvel Rivals July 2 Patch Notes: Swimsuit Skins Wave 3, Hero Fixes, and More

Marvel Rivals Season 9 is on track to launch next week. Before the major seasonal update, we still have one more minor update left in Marvel Rivals Season 8.5. NetEase Games is adding the final set of summer skins this week before moving on to Season 9. So, check out the complete Marvel Rivals patch notes for the July 2 update (version 20260702) to find out more about everything new coming to the game.

The third and final content drop in Marvel Rivals Season 8.5 is arriving on July 2, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. As it is a minor update, there will be no server downtime. So, make sure to update the game before you jump back in to play.

That said, here are the full Marvel Rivals patch notes for the July 2 update (version 20260702), which introduces a new Pop & Win Cross-Pool Promo, summer skins, hero fixes, etc:

Pop & Win Cross-Pool Promo

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Lady Loki – Seaside Siren

White Fox – Coastal Kumiho

Limited Time: July 2, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to July 31, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

New In Store

Captain America – Seaside Sentinel Bundle

Lady Loki – Seaside Siren Chroma Sunlit Sovereign/Sapphire Sorceress, Ultimate Ability VFX, and Customizable Parts

White Fox – Coastal Kumiho Chroma Glimmering Green/Pink Paws, Ultimate Ability VFX, and Customizable Parts

Captain America – Seaside Sentinel Customizable Parts

Limited Time: July 2, 2026, at 9 AM UTC to July 31, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

Cyclops’s Diffraction Dilemma: Fixed a bug where using Cyclops‘ Ricochet Force could result in abnormal cooldown timers or UI display errors. Scott’s visor calculations are back to being absolutely flawless.

Fixed a bug where using Cyclops‘ Ricochet Force could result in abnormal cooldown timers or UI display errors. Scott’s visor calculations are back to being absolutely flawless. Rogue’s Siphon Stutter: Fixed an issue where using Ability Absorption would occasionally cause brief lag or stuttering. Rogue can now absorb powers as smoothly as a southern belle.

As you can see, this is a very small Marvel Rivals update, adding the last set of Marvel Rivals summer skins to the game. You can try your luck in the Pop & Win Cross-Pool Promo to win the Lady Loki and White Fox skins. That said, what do you think about the latest swimsuit skins? Let us know in the comments below.