Marvel Rivals April 9 Patch Notes: New Maid Skins, Fixes, and More

The brand new Marvel Rivals Season 7 just began, but we are already closing in on the mid-season update. Ahead of Marvel Rivals Season 7.5 update next week, NetEase has added a new lucky draw event featuring the Merc with a Mouth, new skins, and also made a few tweaks and optimizations for certain heroes today. Therefore, discover the complete Marvel Rivals patch notes for the April 9 update right here before you dive into the game.

The new Marvel Rivals patch launches on April 9, 2026, at 9:00 AM (UTC). Last week’s patch added the new Lower Manhattan map. But this week, it is a minor patch; there will be no server downtime as usual. Thus, you can start queuing matches with your squad straight away once the update goes live later today.

That said, here are the new store items, luck draws, fixes, and improvements that are coming our way in Marvel Rivals April 9 update:

New In Store

Image Credit: NetEase (via X/@MarvelRivals)

Lucky Draw: Deadpool – Hospitality 101 (Only available for a limited time: April 10, 2026, 2 AM UTC to May 8, 2026, 2:00 AM UTC )

) Iron Fist – Lin Shao: The Knockout Bundle (Only available for a limited time: April 10, 2026, 2 AM UTC to May 8, 2026, 2:00 AM UTC )

) Jeff the Land Shark – Maid to Chomp Bundle

Deadpool – Maid-Pool Costume Chroma Poppin’ Peach and Yapping Yolk

Deadpool – Maid-Pool Ability Upgrade VFX

Shark Attack Emote Combo Bundle (featuring Deadpool and Jeff the Land Shark Duo Emote – Shark Attack, available from April 10, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC)

Fixes and Optimizations

Image Credit: NetEase (via X/@MarvelRivals)

White Fox‘s Kumiho form color now syncs up with her Secret Agent and Rosy Recon costume base colors to avoid color confusion.

Added new animations for White Fox and Cloak.

Hulk’s Healing Hiccup: Fixed an issue where Hulk might fail to recover health if he entered an allied Spawn Room at the exact moment when transforming.

Jeff’s Rodeo Rampage: Fixed a wild glitch where the Jeff Rodeo emote could unexpectedly be triggered in the shared area of the Warrior Falls Spawn Room. This allowed the chaos-causing Jeff to drag enemies back into his Spawn Room for massive damage. This emote is now off-limits in that zone.

And that’s everything on the way with the patch notes for Marvel Rivals in the April 9 update that rolls out later today. Are you ready to try your luck and get the new Deadpool Maid skin? Let us know in the comments below.