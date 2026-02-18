Link Click Is Getting a Live Action Drama – Here’s the Lead Cast

Over the years, the Chinese animation industry has really stepped up when it comes to anime, or shall we say, donghua projects. And one of the most popular donghua web series to come out of China is Link Click. It’s an incredible story that came to life in the form of animation. However, it seems the creators want to reach an even wider audience by giving us yet another Link Click adaptation, and this time, it will be a Live-action drama.

The Incredible Story of Link Click Is Set To Return in the Live-Action Format

Image Credits: Fuji TV (Via X/@fujitv)

Recently, Fuji TV announced that a live-action drama adaptation of Link Click has been greenlit. Kanata Hongou and Taiki Sato have been cast as the main duo (Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang). You might remember Kanata Hongou from Netflix’s live-action adaptation of YuYu Hakusho. At the same time, Taiki Sato is the leader of the popular Japanese vocal and dance group Fantastics from Exile Tribe. So, you can say that the cast is phenomenal.

Also, it’s important to note that Fuji TV, China bilibili, and Tokai Television are collaborating for Link Click’s live action drama. Honestly, the fact that a live-action adaptation is coming out is exciting enough for the first announcement. Surprisingly, though, Fuji TV has confirmed the release date for the first episode. The first episode of Link Click Live Action will air on April 11, 2026. However, we’ve yet to receive any updates on the streaming release of the platforms. Hopefully, we’ll get that information soon, along with the first trailer.

For the unaquainted, Link Click is the story of Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang, the charismatic duo who can travel back in time. While Cheng Xiaoshi has the ability to travel through a photo and take the identity of the photographer. Similarly, Lu Guang is really good at keeping track of everything that has happened in the past. Together, the dynamic duo relives the memories of the photographer and maybe finds some shocking answers for their clients.

Overall, Link Click is an amazing story that has the potential to shine even brighter as a live-action. For now, we can only wait for its release and hope that it lives up to everyone’s expectations.