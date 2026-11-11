KitKat Just Took Its Stolen Chocolate Heist to GTA 6’s Vice City

KitKat seems to have tracked down its missing chocolate shipment, and it’s clearly pointing to Grand Theft Auto 6. The brand-new mysterious teaser takes the real-life chocolate heist to the neon-lit streets of Vice City.

The famous chocolate brand shared a teaser on November 10, 2026, on X with a cheeky caption: “About those missing KitKats… Stay tuned.” While Rockstar Games hasn’t announced any collaboration between GTA 6 and KitKat, the video has caught fans’ attention, who have started connecting the dots between the missing truck and the upcoming blockbuster.

KitKat Is Turning Its Real-Life Heist into a GTA 6 Marketing Stunt

The KitKat teaser opens with a missing truck announcement before showing a red KitKat-branded big rig meandering through a cityscape that looks straight out of GTA 6 Vice City. Soon, you spot the palm trees, colorful buildings, and a distinct Miami-inspired sunset atmosphere.

Image Credit: KitKat/X

Eventually, the teaser wraps up with a stylized shot of the truck, a hand sticking out of the window, and a mysterious “Stay Tuned” message. Look, it’s too early to speculate that it’s Jason’s hand sticking out of the rig. But the partial hairstyle and the face profile, matching the official screenshots for Jason in GTA 6, suggest that the assumption might be true.

Back in March 2026, approximately 12 tonnes of KitKat chocolate bars were stolen while they were being transported from a Nestle facility in Italy to Poland. Even Nestle confirmed the theft and launched a Stolen KitKat tracker to help identify the missing products using their batch codes.

Fast forward to today, with just a week left till GTA 6’s release, and KitKat comes up with a teaser themed around Vice City; the incident has sparked several speculations among fans.

Apart from pointing out the similarities of the neon-lit theme in the teaser, some are joking that the stolen chocolates have finally made their way into Vice City. Others are wondering if the entire situation was secretly building towards this enormous GTA 6 and KitKat marketing campaign.

However, KitKat is not an official GTA 6 marketing partner, and there’s currently no confirmation from Rockstar Games yet. So, if you’re curious about the GTA 6-themed KitKat chocolate bars, we might need to wait longer for that.