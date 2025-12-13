Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 15 Release Time and Date (Countdown Timer)

An unexpected accident has triggered a war between the two races. The sorcerer battle between the Japanese and the Simurians is about to begin in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo.

Gege Akutami is entering familiar territory with a huge battle, where things can get unpredictable, and we can’t wait to find out how the series unfolds from here. So, check out the exact release date and time of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 15 here.

The JJK Modulo manga will not see any breaks this week, so you can look forward to reading a new chapter this weekend. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo chapter 15 will be simul-published on December 14, 2025, at 8 AM PT (or 11 AM ET).

Release time in the US: 8:00 AM PT on December 14, 2025

8:00 AM PT on December 14, 2025 Release time in the UK: 4:00 PM BST on December 14, 2025

4:00 PM BST on December 14, 2025 Release time in Australia: 2:00 AM AEST on December 14, 2025

2:00 AM AEST on December 14, 2025 Release time in the Philippines: 11:00 PM PHT on December 14, 2025

11:00 PM PHT on December 14, 2025 Release time in India: 08:30 PM IST on December 14, 2025

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 15 Countdown Timer

If you don’t wish to hassle yourself with time zone conversions, track the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo chapter 15 on manga reading apps using our countdown timer:

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 15 Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds JJK Modulo chapter 15 is out now! You can read the latest chapter on Shonen Jump or Manga Plus for free!

What to Expect from JJK Modulo Chapter 15?

Humans are exorcising cursed spirits, and Cross is on the deathbed. These back-to-back blows to the Simurians didn’t go unnoticed, as Dabura challenged the humans to a duel the Deskunte way. Due to Yuji’s absence, Yuta’s granddaughter, Yuka, who only has a few months to live, has been selected to fight the monstrous Simurian on behalf of humans.

The ongoing tensions between the two races have created a rift in the bond between Tsurugi and Maru. The simurians have nowhere else to go, but the humans want them gone as fast as possible. Hence, a peaceful resolution is no longer on the cards. With everything at stake, Maru and Tsurugi began their clash in the previous chapter.

Image Credit: Jump Comics (via X/@shonenjump)

So, look forward to an intense battle-focused chapter where two friends have to fight for the fate of their species. In the meantime, let’s also hope Itadori Yuji comes back to save the humans from the wrath of the Simurians.

The latest chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo are simul-published and available to read for free on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump as well as Shueisha’s Manga Plus. That said, let us know your predictions for Modulo chapter 15 in the comments below.