Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 10 Confirms Itadori Yuji Is Still Alive But Is Missing

Gege Akutami’s brainchild, Itadori Yuji, is the face of the Jujutsu Kaisen series. So, when a JJK spin-off manga was announced, it was natural for the fans to expect the return of the legend in Gege’s new work. We are now ten chapters in, and the author has already teased Yuji on numerous occasions. Now, the author has officially confirmed the status of the fan-favorite Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo chapter 10, but there is a small catch. Read on to find out what Yuji’s role will be in JJK: Modulo here.

Spoilers Warning: This article contains spoilers about Itadori Yuji’s status in JJK Modulo. Proceed with caution.

Is Yuji Alive in JJK Modulo?

Image Credit: (via X/@Jujutsu_Kaisen_)

The intriguing backstory of the Simurians has come to an end. Now, we are back to the present, where the members of the Japan association are seriously discussing their options with the newly arrived Simurians. Of course, while people like Usami are opting for co-existence, there is an equal number of people who are beginning to oppose the Simurians who appeared out of the blue.

Already, there is rising tension between both parties; the incident of Cross refusing Usami and Maru inadvertently trying to attack Tsurugi has added fuel to this fire. If things go wrong, the Simurians have Dabura by their side; their chief is said to be a Sukuna-level threat. But whom does humans have as a deterrent force in this era? The answer is Itadori Yuji!

Yes! Our beloved Itadori Yuji is still alive, but his current whereabouts are unknown in the Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo series. We can see a hooded Yuji standing among a crowd with a smirk on his face in chapter 10.

Yuji was around 15-16 years old during the events of the main JJK series. Since Modulo takes place after 68 years, Yuji would be now 84-85 years old in the story. Though Yuji is an old man right now, the sorcerers’ association is now seriously tracking him down as Yuji is their hope for survival against the Simurians.

Itadori Yuji’s Role in Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo

Image Credit: Viz Media (via X/@Jujutsu_Kaisen_)

Itadori Yuji will be a force to be reckoned with despite his age. He will be a pivotal character in settling the big conflict between humans and Simurians. We can also expect him to meet Yuta and Maki’s grandchildren, who are with Maru, and possibly even train them. But more than that, we highly anticipate seeing a rematch between Itadori Yuji and Mahito in JJK Modulo.

In case you aren’t aware, Mahito is also confirmed to be back in Modulo, as hinted in chapter 7. The most hated villain of JJK is back, and it is up to Yuji to put an end to him once again. Jujutsu Kaisen: Modulo has got the fans intrigued, unlike ever before, as Gege brought back his protagonist from the main series.

We can’t wait to see what Gege has in store for Yuji in Modulo (hopefully not sufferings like he did before). In the meantime, let us know your predictions for Yuji’s role in Modulo in the comments below.