Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution Gets a New Trailer Ahead of the Premiere

After the JJK 0 and Hidden Inventory — The Movie, Jujutsu Kaisen is returning to the big screens with a new compilation movie, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution. The new JJK movie was revealed during JJK anime’s 5th anniversary event alongside the season 3 announcement. While only a poster was shared previously, MAPPA Studios and Toho Animation have released a brand new trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution today at the JJK: 0 movie stage to get fans excited for the upcoming movie.

As we wait for the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen, the new JJK: Execution movie would be the perfect choice to get a recap of the Shibuya Incident and catch the first two episodes of JJK season 3 on big screens. You can watch the latest trailer for the JJK: Execution movie in the X post below:

Nearly 90% of the new Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution trailer is full of the highlights of the Shibuya Incident arc we have seen already, and the last few seconds feature new footage offering a glimpse at Okkotsu Yuta’s battle against Itadori Yuji.

As usual, the new JJK movie will first premiere in Japan on November 7, 2025. After a month, the JJK: Execution movie will be released in North America starting December 5, 2025. MAPPA will soon disclose the release date for European and Asian countries in the coming days. That said, are you going to watch the new JJK: Execution movie on big screens? Let us know in the comments below.