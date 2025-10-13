Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo 6: Maru’s Deadly Power Finally Revealed

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has finally picked up the pace with its latest chapter. Chapter 6 of JJK’s spin-off series is possibly the most action-packed experience of the series so far. In the fifth chapter, we saw Tsurugi and Yuka battling the Grade-1 Curse User with all their might. At the time, Maru was rendered unconscious after a surprise attack; however, the alien’s powers have finally been unleashed on the enemy, and let’s just say it’s not good news for humanity.

Maru’s Incredible Powers Could Be a Threat to Humanity in Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo

Image Credit: Gege Akutami/Viz Media

In Chapter 6 of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, Maru is still not conscious, but his third eye fully opens up and unleashes an unparalleled energy. The powerful Curse User very quickly realizes that he can’t fight this one, but since it was too late, he still attacks Maru. Maru, on the other hand, uses a technique that even severs the boundaries of inertia. The Curse User gives his best to defeat Maru, but he couldn’t even maintain his guardian spirit.

In the end, Maru very easily defeats the Grade-1 Curse User, and that too while being unconscious. But that’s not the end of it. Cross, Maru’s brother, has been watching the fight from a distance, and he wants to use this as an opportunity to start a war with humans. In a way, he wishes Maru to kill Tsurugi, thus escalating a war between the two species.

Fortunately, though, Tsurugi refuses to fight Maru, and the boy tells his alien friend that they are supposed to become neighbours. This compassion towards Maru changes something inside Cross’s heart. Instead of letting Maru lose control any further and kill Tsurugi, he steps in between and makes both Maru and Tsurugi collapse on the ground.

JJK Modulo Chapter 6 confirms that Maru is much more powerful than we imagined, and his brother Cross is possibly on a whole different level. However, we’ve yet to see if these aliens will be allies or enemies of humanity when the ultimate war between the two species begins.