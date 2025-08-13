Johnny Depp in Talks to Return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6

When we think of pirates, ideally, the first thought that should come to mind is of illegal sea thieves, but instead, all that comes to mind is Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp. It was believed that we might never see Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow on the big screen. However, things seem to be changing now, as according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Depp might return to play Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. So, without further ado, here is everything you need to know.

Recently, producer Jerry Bruckheimer gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly, where he confirmed that he had a conversation with Johnny Depp about his return as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Image Credit: Disney Studios (via YouTube/Disney UK, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

As you all are aware, Disney dropped Johnny Depp after the case involving Amber Heard, but now, according to Jerry, he has talked to Depp, and there is a chance that if Depp likes the script, he might return to play the character. In his comment, Jerry said-

“If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it, It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know. It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it”

Further, he explained his relationship with Depp and said that the way he brought Captain Jack Sparrow to life was different from the script. The signature Jack Sparrow style was Depp’s creative liberty, and it became one of the reasons for the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Jerry said-

“I love him. He’s a good friend. He’s an amazing artist, and he’s a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page; that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow.”

Talking about Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Bruckheimer stated that they are still working on the screenplay and are quite close to cracking the story that might intrigue Depp to step back into Jack Sparrow’s shoes. However, as of now, we don’t have an official statement from Johnny Depp, but we will let you guys know as soon as something comes up.