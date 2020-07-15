At the 43rd Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited, Jio has officially announced its rumored content aggregation service – Jio TV+ in India. Jio TV+ will offer content from over 12 leading global OTT players such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, SonyLiv, Zee5, JioCinema, JioSaavn, YouTube, and others.

The problem Jio TV+ is trying to solve is the discoverability of content. The company believes its aggregation service will put all the content that customers prefer under a single roof.

Apart from the usual search functionality, Jio has integrated voice search into JioTV+. Voice search works for finding content across genres, actors, producers, directors, and mood. For instance, you can simply perform a voice search on JioTV+ with your favorite actor’s name to find their movies, videos, trailers sourced from across different OTT platforms.

As a step to deliver a seamless experience, JioTV+ will let users access individual OTT platforms with a single click. Presumably, the service might have a one-time login process.

As you can see in the screenshot above, JioTV+ UI has an uncanny resemblance to Apple TV+. However, this is not the first time Jio is ripping off the design and UI of a popular service. Recently, the company almost replicated the entire UI of popular video conferencing platform Zoom for JioMeet. The American giant is now looking into legal actions against Jio.

Alongside JioTV+, the company is introducing the ability to participate in polls for live TV channels. “For decades, TV content has been largely broadcast-dependent without any interactivity. With JioFiber, we have reimagined this experience and brought interactivity to TV,” said Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash at the event.

Jio is also offering internet-based applications through its Jio App Store on the set-top box. “One can access internet applications across multiple genres such as education, entertainment, health, cooking, yoga, gaming, religion, and many more,” he added. There’s currently no word for when the Jio TV+ service will go live for Jio Fiber users in India. We will make sure to keep you updated on this front.