Invincible Creator Confirms Mark’s Blue Suit Signifies a Major Change In His Character Arc

Invincible Season 3 is up and running and I’m sure that fans have noticed how brutal Mark has become in his combat style. Moreover, if you have read Invincible Comics, you must be aware that from the point Mark puts on the blue suit, his arc takes a rather dark turn. However, fans were unsure if this would happen in Invincible Season 3. Robert Kirkman, the creator of Invincible, has confirmed that Mark will be going down a dark path and has shared an interesting detail regarding the inspiration behind giving Mark a new suit.

Mark’s Dark Arc Was Loosely Inspired by Spider-Man’s Symbiote Suit

Robert Kirkman and showrunner Simon Racioppa recently sat in an interview with The Direct where they were enquired about multiple aspects of Invincible Season 3 and one of them was Mark’s Blue suit. A question stating the comparison made by fans between Mark getting the blue suit in Invincible and Spider-Man getting the Venom Symbiote suit setting the heroes on a dark path, was directed toward Robert Kirkman.

He responded to it by saying that to some extent, the comparison stands true since he and Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley stuck close to classic comic book tropes, and in most cases, when a superhero gets a new suit it often signifies a change in the trajectory of their character. He stated that Spider-Man getting the symbiote suit and going down a dark path is the best example of what will happen to Mark in Season 3 with his blue suit.

“That’s definitely by design. When Cory Walker, Ryan Ottley, and I were doing the comics, we very much tried to play up the tropes of the comic industry. The superhero getting the new costume is something that happens in almost every superhero story.

You know, there’s a lot of stories that come from that change and Spider-Man is a good example of that.



The kind of darkness that comes from that change and the emergence of Venom as a clear villain that comes from that is a really cool addition to the mythos and I think there are a lot of worthy additions to the mythos of Invincible that show up during this costume change, that kind of mirror, what happened with Spider-Man.” – Robert Kirkman

Since Invincible gained popularity, fans have always drawn comparisons between Spider-Man and Invincible and it seems like whatever Mark goes through in his life draws some inspiration from Spider-Man. Talking about Mark’s dark era, we have already seen glimpses of it during his falling out with Cecil.

The creators of Invincible Season 3 have done a brilliant job in subtly sliding the element in with the way Mark takes out the Reanimen at the Guardians HQ. We see that the way he kills them is exactly how Omni-Man took out the Guardians in Invincible Season 1.

Moreover, the way Invincible fights in Season 3 mirrors Omni-Man’s combat style which subtly tells the viewers that Mark has stopped holding himself back to a great extent. So, let’s wait and see what the upcoming episodes bring us, and stay tuned with us for more updates!