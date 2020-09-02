Workspace provider Awfis conducted a survey in June and July this year, involving 1,000 employees across 7 metro cities in India. The survey found that an average Indian employee is saving Rs.5,520 per month and 1.47 hours in commute while working from home. The saved time reportedly translates to 44 additional working days in a year.

“The time saved translates to time worth 44 additional working days in a year. People have realised that ability to work from home is possible without compromising on productivity. It was expected that in five years more people will either work from home or near home. COVID19 has fast tracked this,” said Awfis CEO Amit Ramani.

According to the survey’s findings, almost 74 percent of the participants prefer working remotely, which is exactly what a separate Lenovo research in July found as well. Almost 20 percent of employees are saving somewhere around Rs.5,000 – Rs.10,000 per month due to remote work. Meanwhile, 19 percent are reportedly saving over Rs.10,000.

Managing time is one of the main hurdles when it comes to remote work. However, 75 percent of participants conveyed they are able to make a healthy balance in time. That said, working remotely comes with its own set of downsides. Almost 27 percent of the participants said they miss networking with colleagues. Also, there are a few companies that are lacking proper infrastructure for facilitating remote work.

“Now that the lines between home and work are blurring, companies need to create policies that describe clear demarcations between the two to make remote work sustainable in the long run,” notes the survey.