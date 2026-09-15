HSR Aeon Aha Rarity, Element, and Path Revealed

Honkai Star Rail 4.7 drip marketing campaign has started, and it reveals a character that completely surprised everyone. Version 3.7 will have Aeon Aha as the new playable character. This is the first time any Aeon has ever been made playable in Honkai Star Rail, and it leaves the door open for more in the future. Here is everything you need to know about HSR Aeon Aha rarity, element, and path.

Honkai Star Rail Aeon Aha Announced for Version 4.6

Aeon Aha is the new 5-star character of the Elation path and has the Quantum element. Being the Aeon of Elation, there was no way she would have become a character of any other path. Aha was previously revealed to be Nihilux, one of the favorites in the HSR Planarcadia story arc.

Although many of us had already guessed that Nihilux would become playable in Honkai Star Rail, we never expected her to be playable as the Aeon herself. This means that HSR Aeon Aha will be an absolute must-pull for everyone. So, use Honkai Star Rail codes to get free Stellar Jades and start saving for her today.

Now, Aha becoming playable could be a special case in Honkai Star Rail that will not be repeated in the future. She is a very different Aeon than the others, as she often stays in her human form and actually interacts with people. HSR Aeon Aha also loves to take multiple different roles and live those lives.

This big change could be the reason why she is becoming playable, while other Aeons aren’t. Now, being an Aeon, she is at a much higher tier of combat ability than Emanators in Honkai Star Rail. Being the Aeon of Elation, we can expect her to completely enhance every Elation team form so far.

This means characters like Aventurine Waveflair can already see a massive buff for them. Along with him, Silver Wolf Lv.999 or Sparxie teams are also likely going to get a big buff with Aha’s release. Overall, the Elation meta seems extremely strong and doesn’t appear to be ebbing any time soon.

What’s your opinion on Aeon Aha becoming playable in HSR? Which other Aeon do you want to become playable in the game? Tell us in the comments section below.