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Honkai Star Rail 4.6 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
Honkai Star Rail 4.6 release date and time
Image Credit: Hoyoverse
In Short
  • HSR 4.6 is going to be released at 11:00 AM CST on September 28, 2026.
  • The Honkai Star Rail 4.6 maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM CST on September 28 and will last for approximately 5 hours.
  • The preload is now available, and its size is 3.58 GB for PC and 2.21 GB for Mobile.
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Honkai Star Rail 4.6 update is only hours away, and it features one of the most anticipated characters of the Planarcadia arc. The upcoming HSR version will add Pearl as the new character, alongside continuing the Planarcadia trailblazing mission. If you are also excited about the update, follow our Honkai Star Rail 4.6 release date and time guide and learn the exact time of the update.

When Is Honkai Star Rail 4.6 Coming Out?

Honkai Star Rail 4.6 will be released on September 27, 2026, at 8 PM PST for the NA servers and September 28, 2026, at 11 AM CST for the rest of the world. One new character will feature in the Honkai Star Rail banners. Here are the Honkai Star Rail 4.6 release dates and times for some of the other regions around the world:

  • USA: 8:00 PM PST on September 27, 2026
  • Canada: 11:00 PM EDT on September 27, 2026
  • Brazil: 12:00 AM BRT on September 28, 2026
  • United Kingdom: 4:00 AM BST on September 28, 2026
  • Italy: 5:00 AM CEST on September 28, 2026
  • India: 8:30 AM IST on September 28, 2026
  • China: 11:00 AM CST on September 28, 2026
  • Japan: 12:00 PM JST on September 28, 2026
  • South Korea: 12:00 PM KST on September 28, 2026
  • Australia: 1:00 PM AEST on September 28, 2026
  • New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on September 28, 2026
Pearl Honkai Star Rail Drip Marketing
Image Credit: Hoyoverse

The upcoming update will feature one new character, Pearl. She is the CEO of Planarcadia and one of the Ten Stonehearts. Version 4.6 will continue the story of Voracity consuming Elation in Planarcadia, and Pearl will play a big part in it.

If you are running short on Stellar Jades, don’t forget to use the HSR codes from our guide to get them for free for your next banner pull.

Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.6 Maintenance End Time

The Honkai Star Rail 4.6 maintenance period will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on September 27, 2026. For the Asia and Europe servers, the maintenance will begin at 6 AM CST and end at 11 AM CST on September 28, 2026. The servers will undergo maintenance for approximately 5 hours.

Region and Time ZoneStart TimeEnd Time
USA (PST)3:00 PM on September 278:00 PM on September 27
Canada (EDT)6:00 PM on September 2711:00 PM on September 27
Brazil (BRT)7:00 PM on September 2712:00 AM on September 27
United Kingdom (BST)11:00 PM on September 274:00 AM on September 28
Italy (CEST)12:00 AM on September 2805:00 AM on September 28
India (IST)3:30 AM on September 288:30 AM on September 28
China (CST)6:00 AM on September 2811:00 AM on September 28
Japan (JST)7:00 AM on September 2812:00 PM on September 28
South Korea (KST)7:00 AM on September 2812:00 PM on September 28
Australia (AEST)8:00 AM on September 281:00 PM on September 27
New Zealand (NZST)10:00 AM on September 283:00 PM on September 28

All players who were Trailblaze Level 4 or above before the maintenance begins will receive 300 Stellar Jades as compensation. Another thing to note is that the servers will remain closed during the maintenance, and players won’t be able to log in to the game. Before you pull for Pearl, make sure to check our HSR tier list to know how the character performs in the new meta.

Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.6 Release Countdown Timer

Here is the countdown timer for Honkai Star Rail 4.6 update. Use this to track the exact time and date for the upcoming update.

Honkai Star Rail 4.6 countdown
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HSR 4.6 update is now live.

Honkai Star Rail 4.6 Preload Details

The preload for Honkai Star Rail 4.6 has already gone live. Here is the pre-install size for the Honkai Star Rail 4.6 update:

  • Pre-install size on PC: 3.58 GB
  • Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 2.21 GB

So, are you excited for the Honkai Star Rail 4.6 release date? Tell us whether you are planning to pull for Pearl or not in the upcoming banners in the comments section below.

When will Honkai Star Rail 4.6 maintenance start?

The HSR 4.6 maintenance will start at 03:00 PM PST for NA servers on September 27, 2026, and at 06:00 AM CST on September 28, 2026, for the remaining servers.

When is Honkai Star Rail 4.6 releasing?

Honkai Star Rail 4.6 will be released at 11:00 AM CST on September 28, 2026.

Which characters are featured in HSR 4.6 banners?

The characters featured in HSR 4.6 banners are Pearl, Evanescia, and Mortenax Blade.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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