Honkai Star Rail 4.6 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Honkai Star Rail 4.6 update is only hours away, and it features one of the most anticipated characters of the Planarcadia arc. The upcoming HSR version will add Pearl as the new character, alongside continuing the Planarcadia trailblazing mission. If you are also excited about the update, follow our Honkai Star Rail 4.6 release date and time guide and learn the exact time of the update.

When Is Honkai Star Rail 4.6 Coming Out?

Honkai Star Rail 4.6 will be released on September 27, 2026, at 8 PM PST for the NA servers and September 28, 2026, at 11 AM CST for the rest of the world. One new character will feature in the Honkai Star Rail banners. Here are the Honkai Star Rail 4.6 release dates and times for some of the other regions around the world:

USA : 8:00 PM PST on September 27, 2026

: 8:00 PM PST on September 27, 2026 Canada : 11:00 PM EDT on September 27, 2026

: 11:00 PM EDT on September 27, 2026 Brazil : 12:00 AM BRT on September 28, 2026

: 12:00 AM BRT on September 28, 2026 United Kingdom : 4:00 AM BST on September 28, 2026

: 4:00 AM BST on September 28, 2026 Italy : 5:00 AM CEST on September 28, 2026

: 5:00 AM CEST on September 28, 2026 India : 8:30 AM IST on September 28, 2026

: 8:30 AM IST on September 28, 2026 China : 11:00 AM CST on September 28, 2026

: 11:00 AM CST on September 28, 2026 Japan : 12:00 PM JST on September 28, 2026

: 12:00 PM JST on September 28, 2026 South Korea : 12:00 PM KST on September 28, 2026

: 12:00 PM KST on September 28, 2026 Australia : 1:00 PM AEST on September 28, 2026

: 1:00 PM AEST on September 28, 2026 New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on September 28, 2026

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

The upcoming update will feature one new character, Pearl. She is the CEO of Planarcadia and one of the Ten Stonehearts. Version 4.6 will continue the story of Voracity consuming Elation in Planarcadia, and Pearl will play a big part in it.

If you are running short on Stellar Jades, don’t forget to use the HSR codes from our guide to get them for free for your next banner pull.

Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.6 Maintenance End Time

The Honkai Star Rail 4.6 maintenance period will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on September 27, 2026. For the Asia and Europe servers, the maintenance will begin at 6 AM CST and end at 11 AM CST on September 28, 2026. The servers will undergo maintenance for approximately 5 hours.

Region and Time Zone Start Time End Time USA (PST) 3:00 PM on September 27 8:00 PM on September 27 Canada (EDT) 6:00 PM on September 27 11:00 PM on September 27 Brazil (BRT) 7:00 PM on September 27 12:00 AM on September 27 United Kingdom (BST) 11:00 PM on September 27 4:00 AM on September 28 Italy (CEST) 12:00 AM on September 28 05:00 AM on September 28 India (IST) 3:30 AM on September 28 8:30 AM on September 28 China (CST) 6:00 AM on September 28 11:00 AM on September 28 Japan (JST) 7:00 AM on September 28 12:00 PM on September 28 South Korea (KST) 7:00 AM on September 28 12:00 PM on September 28 Australia (AEST) 8:00 AM on September 28 1:00 PM on September 27 New Zealand (NZST) 10:00 AM on September 28 3:00 PM on September 28

All players who were Trailblaze Level 4 or above before the maintenance begins will receive 300 Stellar Jades as compensation. Another thing to note is that the servers will remain closed during the maintenance, and players won’t be able to log in to the game. Before you pull for Pearl, make sure to check our HSR tier list to know how the character performs in the new meta.

Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.6 Release Countdown Timer

Here is the countdown timer for Honkai Star Rail 4.6 update. Use this to track the exact time and date for the upcoming update.

Honkai Star Rail 4.6 countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds HSR 4.6 update is now live.

Honkai Star Rail 4.6 Preload Details

The preload for Honkai Star Rail 4.6 has already gone live. Here is the pre-install size for the Honkai Star Rail 4.6 update:

Pre-install size on PC : 3.58 GB

: 3.58 GB Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 2.21 GB

So, are you excited for the Honkai Star Rail 4.6 release date? Tell us whether you are planning to pull for Pearl or not in the upcoming banners in the comments section below.