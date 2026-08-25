Honkai Star Rail 4.5 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Honkai Star Rail 4.5 update is almost here, and it will show the aftermath of Voracity’s release in Planarcadia. After that, players will be taken to Astropolis, the IPC planet, where they will be able to take a much-deserved break – or will they? Get ready for the update by following our Honkai Star Rail 4.5 release date and time guide.

When Is Honkai Star Rail 4.5 Coming Out?

Honkai Star Rail 4.5 will be released on August 25, 2026, at 8 PM PST for the NA servers and August 26, 2026, at 11 AM CST for the rest of the world. There will be two new characters in the Honkai Star Rail banners. Here are the release dates and times for some of the other regions around the world:

USA : 8:00 PM PST on August 25, 2026

: 8:00 PM PST on August 25, 2026 Canada : 11:00 PM EDT on August 25, 2026

: 11:00 PM EDT on August 25, 2026 Brazil : 12:00 AM BRT on August 26, 2026

: 12:00 AM BRT on August 26, 2026 United Kingdom : 4:00 AM BST on August 26, 2026

: 4:00 AM BST on August 26, 2026 Italy : 5:00 AM CEST on August 26, 2026

: 5:00 AM CEST on August 26, 2026 India : 8:30 AM IST on August 26, 2026

: 8:30 AM IST on August 26, 2026 China : 11:00 AM CST on August 26, 2026

: 11:00 AM CST on August 26, 2026 Japan : 12:00 PM JST on August 26, 2026

: 12:00 PM JST on August 26, 2026 South Korea : 12:00 PM KST on August 26, 2026

: 12:00 PM KST on August 26, 2026 Australia : 1:00 PM AEST on August 26, 2026

: 1:00 PM AEST on August 26, 2026 New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on August 26, 2026

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

The upcoming update will feature two special characters, Robin Summeretto and Aventurine Waveflair. These two will be special versions of the original characters. If you are running short on Stellar Jades, don’t forget to use the HSR codes from our guide to get them for free for your next banner pull.

Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.5 Maintenance End Time

Honkai Star Rail servers will undergo maintenance for approximately 5. The game will roll out the update during this time.The maintenance period will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on August 25, 2026. For the Asia and Europe servers, the maintenance will begin at 6 AM CST and end at 11 AM CST on August 26, 2026.

Region and Time Zone Start Time End Time USA (PST) 3:00 PM on August 25 8:00 PM on August 25 Canada (EDT) 6:00 PM on August 25 11:00 PM on August 25 Brazil (BRT) 7:00 PM on August 25 12:00 AM on August 26 United Kingdom (BST) 11:00 PM on August 25 4:00 AM on August 26 Italy (CEST) 12:00 AM on August 26 05:00 AM on August 26 India (IST) 3:30 AM on August 26 8:30 AM on August 26 China (CST) 6:00 AM on August 26 11:00 AM on August 26 Japan (JST) 7:00 AM on August 26 12:00 PM on August 26 South Korea (KST) 7:00 AM on August 26 12:00 PM on August 26 Australia (AEST) 8:00 AM on August 26 1:00 PM on August 26 New Zealand (NZST) 10:00 AM on August 26 3:00 PM on August 26

All players who were Trailblaze Level 4 or above before the maintenance begins will receive 300 Stellar Jades as compensation. Another thing to note is that the servers will remain closed during the maintenance, and players won’t be able to log in to the game.

Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.5 Release Countdown Timer

Here is the countdown timer for Honkai Star Rail 4.5 update. This will help you track the update’s release in a simpler way.

Honkai Star Rail 4.5 countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds HSR 4.5 update is now live.

Honkai Star Rail 4.5 Preload Details

The preload for Honkai Star Rail 4.5 has already gone live. Here is the pre-install size for the Honkai Star Rail 4.5 update:

Pre-install size on PC : 7.36 GB

: 7.36 GB Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 2.23 GB

So, are you excited for the Honkai Star Rail 4.5 release date? If you are planning to pull for Robin and Aventurine’s new form, let us know in the comments below.