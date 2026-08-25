Honkai Star Rail 4.5 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

- HSR 4.5 is going to be released at 11:00 AM CST on August 26, 2026.
- The 4.5 maintenance will begin at 6:00 AM CST on August 26 and will last for 5 hours approximately.
- The preload is now available, and its size is 7.36 GB for PC and 2.23 GB for Mobile.
Honkai Star Rail 4.5 update is almost here, and it will show the aftermath of Voracity’s release in Planarcadia. After that, players will be taken to Astropolis, the IPC planet, where they will be able to take a much-deserved break – or will they? Get ready for the update by following our Honkai Star Rail 4.5 release date and time guide.
When Is Honkai Star Rail 4.5 Coming Out?
Honkai Star Rail 4.5 will be released on August 25, 2026, at 8 PM PST for the NA servers and August 26, 2026, at 11 AM CST for the rest of the world. There will be two new characters in the Honkai Star Rail banners. Here are the release dates and times for some of the other regions around the world:
- USA: 8:00 PM PST on August 25, 2026
- Canada: 11:00 PM EDT on August 25, 2026
- Brazil: 12:00 AM BRT on August 26, 2026
- United Kingdom: 4:00 AM BST on August 26, 2026
- Italy: 5:00 AM CEST on August 26, 2026
- India: 8:30 AM IST on August 26, 2026
- China: 11:00 AM CST on August 26, 2026
- Japan: 12:00 PM JST on August 26, 2026
- South Korea: 12:00 PM KST on August 26, 2026
- Australia: 1:00 PM AEST on August 26, 2026
- New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on August 26, 2026
The upcoming update will feature two special characters, Robin Summeretto and Aventurine Waveflair. These two will be special versions of the original characters. If you are running short on Stellar Jades, don’t forget to use the HSR codes from our guide to get them for free for your next banner pull.
Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.5 Maintenance End Time
Honkai Star Rail servers will undergo maintenance for approximately 5. The game will roll out the update during this time.The maintenance period will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on August 25, 2026. For the Asia and Europe servers, the maintenance will begin at 6 AM CST and end at 11 AM CST on August 26, 2026.
|Region and Time Zone
|Start Time
|End Time
|USA (PST)
|3:00 PM on August 25
|8:00 PM on August 25
|Canada (EDT)
|6:00 PM on August 25
|11:00 PM on August 25
|Brazil (BRT)
|7:00 PM on August 25
|12:00 AM on August 26
|United Kingdom (BST)
|11:00 PM on August 25
|4:00 AM on August 26
|Italy (CEST)
|12:00 AM on August 26
|05:00 AM on August 26
|India (IST)
|3:30 AM on August 26
|8:30 AM on August 26
|China (CST)
|6:00 AM on August 26
|11:00 AM on August 26
|Japan (JST)
|7:00 AM on August 26
|12:00 PM on August 26
|South Korea (KST)
|7:00 AM on August 26
|12:00 PM on August 26
|Australia (AEST)
|8:00 AM on August 26
|1:00 PM on August 26
|New Zealand (NZST)
|10:00 AM on August 26
|3:00 PM on August 26
All players who were Trailblaze Level 4 or above before the maintenance begins will receive 300 Stellar Jades as compensation. Another thing to note is that the servers will remain closed during the maintenance, and players won’t be able to log in to the game.
Honkai Star Rail (HSR) 4.5 Release Countdown Timer
Here is the countdown timer for Honkai Star Rail 4.5 update. This will help you track the update’s release in a simpler way.
HSR 4.5 update is now live.
Honkai Star Rail 4.5 Preload Details
The preload for Honkai Star Rail 4.5 has already gone live. Here is the pre-install size for the Honkai Star Rail 4.5 update:
- Pre-install size on PC: 7.36 GB
- Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 2.23 GB
So, are you excited for the Honkai Star Rail 4.5 release date? If you are planning to pull for Robin and Aventurine’s new form, let us know in the comments below.
The HSR 4.5 maintenance will start at 03:00 PM PST for NA servers on August 25, 2026, and at 06:00 AM CST on August 26, 2026, for the remaining servers.
Honkai Star Rail 4.5 will be released at 11:00 AM CST on August 26, 2026.
The characters featured in HSR 4.5 banners are Robin Summeretto and Aventurine Waveflair.