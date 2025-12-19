Honkai Star Rail 4.0 Leaks Hint at Upcoming Drip Marketing Reveal Coming Next Week

Honkai Star Rail’s next destination is going to be Planarcadia, a land influenced by Elation. Version 4.0 was delayed to prepare for the big Planarcadia update, alongside the 4.0 drip marketing. As HSR players have been waiting patiently for any new information on this new planet, we finally bring good news for them. The Honkai Star Rail 4.0 drip marketing will likely be revealed next week. Here is everything you need to know.

A new leak from Homdgcat posted on Reddit reveals that the notice for 4.0 test servers has been issued for December 30, 2025. As drip marketing is generally revealed a week before the test servers, the general assumption currently is that Honkai Star Rail 4.0 drip marketing will be revealed from next Tuesday, or December 23, 2025.

This also fits with the two-week delay notice from Honkai Star Rail, allowing them to reveal the drip marketing 42 days before the version release. The Honkai Star Rail 4.0 drip marketing is expected to feature two new 5-star characters. From previous rumors, we can expect Sparkle’s new form and Yaoguang to be HSR 4.0 characters.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@HonkaiStarRail, designed by Sanmay/ Beebom)

Sparkle can be almost confirmed, but with recent changes made to the 4.0 destination, Yaoguang’s name has not appeared again in leaks. The Honkai Star Rail 4.0 drip marketing tease also had a character outline that completely resembled Sparkle’s design. With Planarcadia being the territory of Elation, Sparkle can be the entryway to the chaos and madness, also becoming the first playable character from the Elation path.

So, are you excited for Honkai Star Rail 4.0 drip marketing? Who do you want to see as playable in the upcoming planet? Let us know in the comments.