Honkai Star Rail 4.0 Characters — Yaoguang and New Sparkle Leaked

Honkai Star Rail 4.0 is going to be the next major destination for trailblazers, and it is expected to feature an entirely new cast of characters. However, leaks have also mentioned that many old faces will get a rework in the 4.x version, namely Sparkle, Silver Wolf, and Himeko. Now, another leak has appeared that reveals exciting information about Yaoguang and the new Sparkle SP in Honkai Star Rail 4.0.

HSR 4.0 Leak Reveals That Yaoguang and New Sparkle Will Share the Same Position

According to the leak via Uncle Momo posted on Reddit, both Yaoguang and the new Sparkle SP will feature in the Honkai Star Rail 4.0 banner. This points towards both of them being a 5-star character. The same leak also reveals that Yaoguang and the new Sparkle are for the same team position, with Yaoguang being slightly better. This information may favor Yaoguang, but remember that this is still way too early for character kit leaks.

Also, being better can be subjective for Honkai Star Rail characters, as most characters are generally good in specific teams only. Another thing to keep in mind is that the character position has not been revealed for either Yaoguang or the new Sparkle.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/HonkaiStarRail)

Past leaks had revealed that Honkai Star Rail 4.x will take place in Edo Star, the Japanese-centric world that players have been looking forward to in HSR. Another leak earlier had revealed the upcoming HSR 4.x characters, so definitely check it out if you want an idea of the roadmap ahead. Finally, always take leaks with a grain of salt. There is still an entire Honkai Star Rail 3.8 version we have to cross before reaching 4.0, so Hoyoverse still has a lot of time to make changes to their upcoming characters.

What’s your opinion of Yaoguang and the new Sparkle SP for Honkai Star Rail 4.0? Let us know in the comments.