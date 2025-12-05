Honkai Star Rail 3.8 Will Be Longer and Have a Third Phase

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail 3.8 livestream has just come to an end, and it has been disappointing for many fans. Most players were looking forward to a preview of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 4.0, which is expected to trailblaze into Edo Star. However, it seems we will have to wait for character reveals and information on the 4.x version, as Hoyoverse has also announced that version 3.8 will be longer than usual.

Honkai Star Rail 3.8 Will Last for 8 Long Weeks

It has been announced that Honkai Star Rail 3.8 will last 8 weeks, or 56 days, instead of the usual 42-day cycle. This means that Honkai Star Rail 4.0 will be delayed, and for good reason. Although there is no official confirmation, insider information reveals that the tensions between China and Japan have led to this delay.

Honkai Star Rail 4.0 is expected to take players to Edo Star, which is inspired by Japanese culture. However, due to the recent tensions between the two countries, Honkai Star Rail developers are said to be working overtime to minimize the Japanese elements from the 4.0 map and storylines. Although it is too late to entirely change the upcoming story or characters, the aesthetics and background can certainly be changed during this period. So, you can still check our Honkai Star Rail 4.x character list to learn about the upcoming playable characters in Edo Star.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/HonkaiStarRail)

The extended time of Honkai Star Rail 3.8 would also introduce a new third phase of the banners. Check our Honkai Star Rail 3.8 banners to learn more about it. Other than that, the livestream announced more events and rewards for the extended period, which can be used to farm materials for characters.

Although many Honkai Star Rail fans were waiting for the big reveal of Edo Star, they can at least look at the positive that they have more time to save Stellar Jades. So, what’s your opinion about the extension of Honkai Star Rail 3.8? Let us know in the comments below.