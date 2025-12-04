Honkai Star Rail 3.8 Livestream Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Honkai Star Rail 3.8 will start a new chapter for the trailblazers, delving into a new storyline after the long and arduous Amphoreus arc. This version will add one new character — The Dahlia, who is a break support and is expected to bring back break damage into the meta. All the information related to the update will be revealed in the 3.8 livestream that has already been announced. Here is Honkai Star Rail 3.8 date and time with a countdown timer so that you don’t miss out on it.

What Time Is the Honkai Star Rail 3.8 Livestream?

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/HonkaiStarRail, screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.8 special broadcast is confirmed for December 5, 2025, at 7:30 PM CST (China Standard Time). The livestream will reveal the Honkai Star Rail 3.8 banners, so you shouldn’t miss it!

The broadcast will be streamed on Honkai Star Rail’s YouTube and Twitch channels simultaneously. Here are the Honkai Star Rail 3.8 livestream dates and times for some of the most popular regions around the world:

New Delhi, India : 5:00 PM IST on December 5, 2025

: 5:00 PM IST on December 5, 2025 Tokyo, Japan : 08:30 PM JST on December 5, 2025

: 08:30 PM JST on December 5, 2025 California, USA : 04:30 AM PST on December 5, 2025

: 04:30 AM PST on December 5, 2025 Beijing, China : 07:30 PM CST on December 5, 2025

: 07:30 PM CST on December 5, 2025 Toronto, Canada : 07:30 AM on December 5, 2025

: 07:30 AM on December 5, 2025 Rome, Italy : 01:30 PM CET on December 5, 2025

: 01:30 PM CET on December 5, 2025 Melbourne, Australia : 10:30 PM on December 5, 2025

: 10:30 PM on December 5, 2025 Auckland, New Zealand: 012:30 AM on December 6, 2025

Honkai Star Rail 3.8 Livestream Countdown

If your region is not mentioned in the above list, then don’t worry, as you can simply follow the countdown timer given below instead:

Honkai Star Rail 3.8 Livestream Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Honkai Star Rail 3.8 Livestream should now be live.

What to Expect from Honkai Star Rail 3.8?

Honkai Star Rail 3.8 will have a completely new storyline that is separate from the Amphoreus storyline. This version might bridge the road to the Honkai Star Rail 4.x arc, which is expected to take the story into Edo Star. The update will add one new character to the game, new Light Cones, and a ton of other stuff. To learn about everything that is coming in the upcoming update, check our Honkai Star Rail 3.8 guide.

With that said, here is a quick summary of everything you can expect from the Memories are the Prelude to Dreams special broadcast:

So, excited for the Honkai Star Rail 3.8 update? Share your opinions about the update in the comments below.