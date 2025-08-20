Arknights Endfield Reveals New AIC Facility Mechanic and It Looks like Base Sim Gacha Heaven

Arknights: Endfield is the open-world sequel to the infamous mobile game from Hypergryph. The developers have brought the rich world-building of Arknights into an open-world 3D setting, finally leaving its mobile-only shell. Endfield features stunning visuals with a unique mix of strategic and real-time combat. With a new Arknights: Endfield trailer finally revealed at Gamescom 2025, here is everything we know about it.

Arknights: Endfield New Trailer Revealed at Gamescom 2025

Image Credit: Hypergryph

The new Arknights Endfield trailer showcases the gorgeous world with a touch of combat, featuring the main bosses. The highlight of the trailer was the reveal of their AIC Facility mechanic, which sets Arknights Endfield apart from other Gacha games.

This mechanic is the epitome of what resource management looks like in gaming. With the feature getting initial criticisms during the beta for excessive complexity, it seems Hypergryph has finally found a middle ground for it.

Sadly, Arknights: Endfield’s release date hasn’t been announced yet. Their release was previously expected in 2025, but with no release date revealed in the Gamescom trailer, likely, the game won’t become global before 2026. With Neverness to Everness also expected to be released next year, let’s see how both games compete against each other.

So, excited for Arknights: Endfield? How do you think it will fare against other gacha giants like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Wuthering Waves? Let us know in the comments below.