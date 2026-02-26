Highguard Drops New 5v5 Raid Rush Game Mode With Episode 2 Hotfix

While Highguard has been facing a lot of troubles maintaining its footing, Wildlight Entertainment seems to be dedicated to sticking to its plans for this raid shooter. Now, the developers have released the brand new Raid Rush 5v5 mode, alongside their new Episode 2 mid-season update featuring a ton of balance changes.

After the recent Highguard website shutdown, this new update feels like a small glimmer of hope for players who think Wildlight’s raid shooter has potential. Let’s break down everything you need to know about the new Raid Rush mode in Highguard.

Highguard Finally Launches 5v5 Raid Rush Mode in New Hotfix

Image Credit: Wildlight Entertainment

The new Raid Rush update for Highguard goes live on February 26, 2026. Unlike the standard Raid mode, which focuses on looting and base building throughout the match, the new Highguard Raid Rush mode is a fast-paced, round-based tactical experience. It strips away the slower elements of a regular Highguard match while focusing purely on combat and objective play.

For starters, in this , both teams alternate between the attacker and defender roles with each match, forcing players to switch up their strategies based on the situation at hand. Additionally, there is no looting phase in the Raid Rush mode, as players can earn Vesper by eliminating enemies and use that to purchase weapons and upgrades from Trader Flynn.

Players don’t have to worry about armor in this new mode as it automatically scales as the match progresses, allowing for more intense late-game battles. Highguard maps have faced criticism due to the game’s 3v3 nature, with players feeling like the maps were too expansive for the small team sizes. This new mode, with its fast-paced gameplay, could rectify this issue to some extent.

Highguard Episode 2 Weapon Balance Changes

Apart from the new 5v5 mode, Wildlight has also released some balance changes for Highguard weapons in Episode 2 to make them more efficient. Here’s a quick look at these changes:

Weapon Change Type Change Vanguard Nerf Reduced controllability; was too dominant at long ranges. Dynasty Buff Damage increased; now takes one fewer bullet to kill against high-tier shields. Longhorn Buff Increased fire rate and hipfire accuracy for a better “end-game” power spike. Viper Nerf Reduced stability when using 2x optics to curb long-range sniping dominance.

Will you be jumping into Highguard Episode 2 to try out the 5v5 Raid Rush mode for yourself? Tell us in the comments below!