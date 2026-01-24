Highguard Devs Break Radio Silence with Surprise Launch Day Deep Dive Stream Announcement

Highguard is one of the most mysterious games of 2026, with little info revealed about the free-to-play shooter. The only thing that has kept fans hooked so far is the trailer that was revealed at The Game Awards 2025, and the devs have been radio silent since then.

With no info about its actual gameplay and plans for the entire year, which is quite unusual for a live service title, players have been quite skeptical about the game’s launch. Some even went as far as to question its marketing strategy as either a genius move if the game actually turns out to be a hit or the biggest flop in history.

However, all the speculations have finally been put to rest as Wildlight Entertainment has made two posts on X as the launch day approaches on January 26, 2026. The posts referred to here mention a special gameplay deep dive showcase that will premiere on launch day, and here’s the full info that you need to know.

Highguard Will Host Special Gameplay Deep Dive Stream on Launch Day

Wildlight Entertainment has posted a 3-day countdown image on the official PlayHighguard X page, where we can see two Wardens riding on a horse and a bear across the mythical continent to battle rival gunslingers. However, in the second post, the devs announced a Highguard Launch Showcase that will premiere on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 10 AM PT on their YouTube channel.

Image Credit: Wildlight Entertainment

The stream is said to be an “in-depth look” at the game, featuring a full gameplay deep dive, year one plans, and much more. Furthermore, the devs are also rumored to announce special in-game bonuses players will get at launch, as well as how the microtransactions will work in a live service title of this magnitude.

But that’s not all – days before launch, the game’s trophy list was also leaked, which features some explicit details about the gameplay that haven’t been revealed yet. For instance, the game will have five roles that players will be able to choose from, namely, Assault, Defensive, Support, Recon, and Destruction.

Furthermore, the title will also feature a Raid Mode where players will carry out raids at enemy Wardens’ bases. You’ll also need to plant a Shieldbreaker to begin a raid and defend the area until the raid is complete.

While all these details about Highguard’s gameplay are exciting at first glance, the real gameplay will unfold once the game is live on January 26 and players finally get to experience the highlight of TGA 2025.

Are you excited about Highguard? Let us know in the comments below!