Hell’s Paradise Season 2 Release Date Revealed Along With a New Main Visual

The Winter 2026 anime season is looking stacked with notable titles such as JJK Season 3, Frieren Season 2, Hell’s Paradise Season 2, and many more. As we are slowly nearing the new year, every Winter anime has begun to reveal its broadcast dates one by one. MAPPA has already revealed the release date of Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, and now, they have announced the release date of Hell’s Paradise season 2 today.

MAPPA’s Hell’s Paradise 2 is slated to premiere on January 11, 2026, at 7:15 AM PST. A new key visual for the second season was released today. In addition, Hell’s Paradise season 2 is confirmed to be ready to stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Prime Video worldwide (availability may vary from region to region)

Image Credit: MAPPA Studios (via X/@@jplus_jigokurak)

Character visuals for the four new members of the Yamada clan who will be joining the second season of Hell’s Paradise have also been unveiled today, and you can view them below:

Same as the previous season, we can have our absolute faith in MAPPA Studios to continue delivering a faithful adaptation of Yuji Kaku’s manga. In the upcoming winter season, MAPPA is set to rock the anime community with two of its works in the same season. That said, are you excited for Hell’s Paradise season 2? Let us know in the comments below.