Frieren Season 2 Gets a New Trailer Ahead of Premiere; Journey to Aureole Continues

2026 is going to kick off on a banger note as the Winter 2026 anime season is packed with titles such as Jujutsu Kaisen 3, Hell’s Paradise Season 2, Oshi no Ko Season 3, and many more. Among these titles, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, the highest-rated anime of all time, is set to return with a second season in January 2026. Though we are nearing the release of Frieren season 2, the production team hasn’t yet released a proper trailer for the second season.

All those waiting come to an end today, as Madhouse Studios has officially unveiled a new trailer for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End season 2. The latest trailer has revealed that season 2 will feature a new ending song, “The Story of Us!” by Milet. You can view the trailer below:

Frieren Season 2 picks up where the first season left off. Now that Fern has earned a Mage rank, Frieren resumes her adventurous journey to Aureole with her team in the Continued Northern Travels arc. So, get ready to see more detours, battles against demons, and more of our beloved party in season 2.

Manga readers claim that the first season was just a beginning, and the second season of Frieren is set to dominate once again with its amazing story and stellar characters brought to life by Madhouse. That said, is Frieren Season 2 your highly anticipated anime of Winter 2026, or are you going with any other title? Let us know in the comments below.