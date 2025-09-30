Hell’s Paradise Season 2 New Trailer Promises More Chaos This Time: Check Out Here

Hell’s Paradise is one of the most popular anime series, which received its first season back in 2023. MAPPA, the legendary studio that has given us series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, took the mantle to animate Gabimaru’s journey. Regardless, it has been a while since we’ve seen Gabiramu on our screens, but after a long wait, the series is set to return with a new season in January 2026.

The first season of Hell’s Paradise gave us thirteen amazing episodes. While the story was great, some fans were disappointed with the animation. Basically, we didn’t see MAPPA’s A-game in Hell’s Paradise. So, it’s no wonder that the fandom is growing desperate to see a glimpse of Season 2, to see whether the animation has been improved. Well, MAPPA has heard us and released a brand-new trailer for Hell’s Paradise Season 2.

As expected, the trailer features some of the upcoming events, but what’s truly impressive in the trailer is the animation. Every frame looks spectacular, and it seems like the second season will be a treat for the senses.

Aside from the trailer, MAPPA also confirmed the new cast members for Hell’s Paradise Season 2:

Ryota Suzuki as Shugen (Ryusei in Dr. STONE)

Koji Yusa as Jikka (Renzo in Blue Exorcist)

Maaya Uchida as Kiyomaru(Nanaka in Grand Blue Dreaming)

Sayaka Ohara as Isuzu (Erza in Fairy Tail)

As implied by the trailer, the second season of Hell’s Paradise will be more chaotic and violent. The Shinsenkyo realm will get more deadly for everyone who’s searching for the elixir of life. However, that also means that Gabimaru must tap into his monstrous side to stay alive and defeat every hideous monster on the island. At the same time, the memories of his wife will keep troubling Gabimaru, and his companion and executioner, Sagiri, will try her best to understand this strange yet powerful man.

Of course, we know that the story of Hell’s Paradise Season 2 will astonish us in every way, but it’s good to see that the series is finally getting the love it deserves in terms of animation as well. Now, we only have to wait until January 2026 when the new season finally arrives on Crunchyroll.