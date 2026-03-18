Grand Blue Season 3 Release Window Revealed and It Arrives Sooner Than You Think

The fan-favorite Grand Blue Dreaming anime made a comeback in 2025 after leaving us in the dark for six long years. The second season of Grand Blue was a smash hit among the anime fandom as expected, and the massive success paved the way for season 3. The third season entered production last year, immediately after Grand Blue Season 2 concluded. Now, the Studio Zero-G and Liber staff have revealed exciting details about the new cast, story, and the release window of Grand Blue Season 3 today.

Grand Blue Season 3 Premieres in July 2026

The Grand Blue anime staff released a new key visual for the third season earlier today and confirmed that Grand Blue Season 3 will premiere in July 2026. Three new cast members of Grand Blue Season 3 have also been introduced: Sayaka Ohara as Sayaka Kotegawa (Kotegawa sisters’ mother), Asami Seto as the chief of the diving shop, and Aya Suzaki as Maki, a diving shop employee.

Image Credit: Studio Zero-G and Liber (via X/@gb_anime)

In the new season, Iori Kitahara, Chisa Kotegawa, and Kohei Imamura arrive on a southern island in the Republic of Palau and meet new people in their first overseas trip. It feels like the second season just ended in September 2025, but we are only a few months away from the release of Grand Blue Dreaming Season 3 in July this year.

That said, are you excited to stream the latest adventures of Iori and his friends on their overseas trip very soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.