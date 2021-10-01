Deal: Grab Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones At Their Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

With the Amazon Great India Festival sale currently underway, you can spot discounts on a ton of audio products. However, the one deal you shouldn’t miss out on is the popular Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC headphones. These best-selling headphones have received an amazing price cut for the festive sale event.

The WH-1000XM4 headphones were launched in India for Rs. 29,990 more than a year ago. They usually sell for Rs. 26,990 on Amazon and Flipkart but are currently discounted to Rs. 22,990 (previously, the lowest price was Rs. 23,999) during the sale. That’s a modest 15% discount over the original price, but you are getting the best in class ANC (active noise cancellation) headphones at this discount price.

Moreover, HDFC Bank credit/ debit card users can get an additional 10% instant discount up to Rs 2,000 on the Sony WH-1000XM4. It will further bring the price down to Rs. 20,990, and that’s an excellent deal in our books. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones offer good noise cancellation, built-in Alexa support, a Transparency mode, wear detection, touch controls, and up to 30 hours of battery life, among other things.

If you are working on a tighter budget, you can also go for its predecessor – the Sony WH-1000XM3 (review). It usually sells for Rs. 19,990 but has been discounted 10% during Amazon’s festive sale. You will get a slightly worse noise-cancelling experience and fewer AI features for Rs. 17,990 (or Rs. 16,190 if you take into account the HDFC bank discount offer) with these headphones.

So yeah, if you have been meaning to buy a pair of ANC headphones, look no further than the Sony WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM3 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Check out the products via the links attached below: