The Google Phone app is rolling out a ‘Verified Calls’ feature that will tell users when a business is calling them. It will also offer additional info about the business itself, and exactly why it is trying to contact them. In an official post, Google said that the feature will offer users additional information about incoming calls before answering.

To be able to register as a ‘trusted business’ and make Verified Calls to customers, companies will have to first go through Google’s vetting process. Once the formalities are done, users will see the ‘Verified Call’ badge on calls initiated by a partner business. With such calls, users will not only see the verified caller’s identity and logo, but also the reason for its call.

According to Google, the system is meant to weed out scams and frauds. The company also said that because of privacy reasons, it will not share sensitive user data with their business partners. The company also promises to delete the all information about the call from its servers ‘within minutes of verification’.

Do note that to be able to take advantage of the new feature, your phone number has to be added to your Google account. Once you’ve done that, Verified Calls will be turned on by default. However, users will be able to turn it off from the Settings menu of the phone app.

For now, the feature is rolling out in the US. There’s no word on when it might be rolled out globally. Either way, do note that participation in the program is completely voluntary. Google hasn’t said how many businesses are already on-board. However, it will take time to get the majority of companies in the country to get with the program.