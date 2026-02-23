Genshin Impact Luna V (6.4) Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Genshin Impact Luna V will finally add one of the most anticipated characters that players have been waiting for years. This update will also take players back to Mondstadt, where it all began, and will explore a story around the Knight of the Boreas. If you don’t want to miss out on the update’s launch, then follow our Genshin Impact Luna V release date and time guide.

When Is Genshin Impact Luna V (6.4) Coming Out?

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

Genshin Impact Luna V will be released on February 24, 2026, at 08:00 PM PST for the NA servers and February 25, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST for the rest of the world. Here is a list of release timings for some of the other time zones around the world:

New Delhi, India : 8:30 AM IST on February 25, 2026

: 8:30 AM IST on February 25, 2026 Tokyo, Japan : 12:00 PM JST on February 25, 2026

: 12:00 PM JST on February 25, 2026 California, USA : 8:00 PM PST on February 24, 2026

: 8:00 PM PST on February 24, 2026 Beijing, China : 11:00 AM CST on February 25, 2026

: 11:00 AM CST on February 25, 2026 Toronto, Canada : 11:00 PM EDT on February 24, 2026

: 11:00 PM EDT on February 24, 2026 Rome, Italy : 5:00 AM CET on February 25, 2026

: 5:00 AM CET on February 25, 2026 Melbourne, Australia : 1:00 PM AEST on February 25, 2026

: 1:00 PM AEST on February 25, 2026 Auckland, New Zealand: 3:00 PM NZST on February 25, 2026

The new update will add one new 5-star character — Varka. He is the Grand Master and Knight of Boreus of the Knights of Favonius. Varka is an Anemo DPS who can also use another element based on his party members. He is also a Hexerei character, which makes him synergize with other Mondstadt characters. Learn about Genshin Impact Varka from our complete guide.

Make sure to use Genshin Impact codes to obtain free Primogems before the Luna V version ends. If you want to learn about maintenance start and end times, please refer to the next section.

Genshin Impact Luna V Maintenance End Time

Genshin Impact servers will be undergoing a maintenance break for the update. The Luna V (6.4) maintenance will start at 3 PM PST for NA servers on February 24, 2026, and at 6 AM CST on February 25, 2026, for the rest of the world. The maintenance is expected to last approximately 5 hours, after which the Luna V version will be released.

Region and Time Zone Start Time End Time New Delhi, India (IST) 03:30 AM 08:30 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 07:00 AM 12:00 PM California, USA (PST) 03:00 PM on February 24 08:00 PM on February 24 Beijing, China (CST) 06:00 AM 11:00 AM Toronto, Canada (EDT) 06:00 PM on February 24 11:00 PM on February 24 Rome, Italy (CEST) 12:00 AM 05:00 AM Melbourne, Australia (AEST) 08:00 AM 01:00 PM Auckland, New Zealand (NZST) 10:00 AM 03:00 PM

As compensation for the maintenance, all Genshin Impact players who have reached Adventure Rank 5 before the update begins will be given 300 Primogems. This compensation can be claimed from the in-game mail box after the update has been released.

However, the mail will expire after 30 days, so claim it before that. Also, the servers will be closed during the maintenance, and all logged-in accounts will be automatically logged out.

Genshin Impact Luna V Release Countdown

Genshin Impact Luna V Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds

Genshin Impact Luna V Preload Guide

Here is the pre-install size for the Genshin Impact Luna V update:

Pre-install size on PC : 6 GB

: 6 GB Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 2 GB

Genshin Impact Luna V will take players back to Mondstadt and will start a new storyline about the Knight of the Boreas and Varka. However, the update is expected to be fairly small, which is why it is smaller than the last update. So, are you excited for the Genshin Impact Luna V’s release date? Let us know in the comments.