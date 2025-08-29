Genshin Impact Level Cap Increased to 100 But It Will Cost You a Fortune

Genshin Impact Luna I, aka version 6.0, is only a couple of weeks away. The Luna I livestream just concluded, revealing every detail about the upcoming Nod-krai region and the new characters. Even though the livestream was packed with information, one reveal stood out for fans. Genshin Impact is finally increasing the character level cap to 100, but not in its traditional way. Starting with the rollout of Genshin Impact Luna I, the game introduces a new item that can increase the character level cap to 100 without ascension.

New Item Increases Character Level Cap to 100 in Genshin Impact

As revealed during the Genshin Impact Luna I broadcast, players can use the new item, Masterless Stella Fortuna, to increase the character level cap to 100. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, wait until you learn how you can obtain this item.

“Masterless Stella Fortuna” can only be obtained by pulling a 5-star character with already maxed-out constellations. So, it is clearly not free-to-play friendly, but it will be a power-up for whales who generally target constellation 6 for characters.

The best part about this new item is that it will be counted retroactively from the game’s launch. So, every extra 5-star character you have pulled after having their constellation maxed from launch will be calculated and exchanged into Masterless Stella Fortuna for your account.

Players who have been targeting Constellation 6 characters should rejoice. Of course, you’d need a ton of Primogens to pull the new characters, so don’t forget to redeem the newest Genshin Impact codes.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/Genshin Impact)

Now, a maximum of Masterless Stella Fortuna can be used on a character, each granting 5 levels up to a max of 100. This item will only work on max-level characters and will increase the base stats and the base effect of elemental reactions for them.

So, that’s everything there is to know about the new Masterless Stella Fortuna item and how you can increase the level cap to 100 in Genshin Impact 6.0. Share your opinion on the new item and update in the comments section below.