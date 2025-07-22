Genshin Impact Finally Reveals Its Massive Nod-Krai Character Roster

Genshin Impact’s next big destination is going to be Nod-Krai, an autonomous region of Snezhnaya. This region will be released with Genshin Impact 6.0, so we still have some time before the update drops. However, that cannot stifle the curiosity of the community, as players are constantly looking for news and leaks about the new characters in the Nod-Krai region. Hoyoverse has finally answered with a surprise reveal, officially showcasing the upcoming Nod-Krai characters in Genshin Impact 6.0. Here is a quick look at all of the new characters revealed.

All Nod-Krai Characters Revealed in Genshin Impact

We have included brief information about each Nod-Krai character revealed in Genshin Impact’s recent trailer, along with some details we know about them from the in-game lore. Here are the new characters coming to Genshin:

Nicole Reeyn : She is a mage of the Hexenzirkel codenamed as “N”. Nicole Reeyn is a prophetess, studying Teyvat’s direction and order. She is mute and speaks telepathically.

: She is a mage of the Hexenzirkel codenamed as “N”. Nicole Reeyn is a prophetess, studying Teyvat’s direction and order. She is mute and speaks telepathically. Aino : She is Ineffa’s designer or caretaker. She has potentially sent Ineffa to Natlan to bring the Traveler into Nod-Krai.

: She is Ineffa’s designer or caretaker. She has potentially sent Ineffa to Natlan to bring the Traveler into Nod-Krai. Varka : He is the Grand Master and Knight of Boreus of the Knights of Favonius. He is known to be the strongest in Mondstadt.

: He is the Grand Master and Knight of Boreus of the Knights of Favonius. He is known to be the strongest in Mondstadt. Jahoda : A young lady who is seen interacting with Durin.

: A young lady who is seen interacting with Durin. Durin : The new human form of Durin that was teased back at Genshin Impact 5.6.

: The new human form of Durin that was teased back at Genshin Impact 5.6. Sandrone : The seventh-ranked Fatui Harbinger, codenamed as Marionette. Sandrone is said to be always engrossed in her research on Automatons.

: The seventh-ranked Fatui Harbinger, codenamed as Marionette. Sandrone is said to be always engrossed in her research on Automatons. Lauma : Emissary and scion of Hyperborea. She is expected to be one of the Frostmoon Scions.

: Emissary and scion of Hyperborea. She is expected to be one of the Frostmoon Scions. Nefer : She is mentioned as the storyteller in the Nod-Krai trailer.

: She is mentioned as the storyteller in the Nod-Krai trailer. Keryll Chudomirovic Flins : He is likely one of the Lightkeepers of Nod-Krai.

: He is likely one of the Lightkeepers of Nod-Krai. “Moon Maiden” Columbina : The third-ranked Fatui Harbinger codenamed as Damselette. However, she is mentioned as the Moon Maiden in Nod-Krai and may have rebelled against the Tsaritsa.

: The third-ranked Fatui Harbinger codenamed as Damselette. However, she is mentioned as the Moon Maiden in Nod-Krai and may have rebelled against the Tsaritsa. Alice: The founder of Hexenzirkel and codenamed as “A”. She is also the mother of Klee and a friend of Rhinedottir.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

To get information for each new character, check our complete Genshin Impact Nod-Krai character list.

Based on recent leaks, all of these characters are expected to be playable in Genshin Impact. But, I suggest taking the leak with a grain of salt, as that may not be the case. Il Capitano did not end up being playable during the Natlan arc, even though he was teased before. Other than that, we also see Wanderer appear in the trailer. Similarly, we can also expect Albedo to make an appearance in Nod-Krai, as Durin is already present there.

So, tell us which character you like the most among the Nod-Krai roster in the comments below.