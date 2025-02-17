Genshin Impact: Controller Support on Android Spotted in Latest Beta

Genshin Impact has been making great strides recently with QoL updates that players have been asking for years. Although Natlan was more of a disappointment story-wise, the mechanical updates throughout 5.0 to 5.4 have been great. Yes, we are still missing Artifact Loadouts, but at least the Artifact filter is much better now, we have level-up guides and material location markers. One thing that has been missing for a while for Android players in Genshin Impact is the lack of controller support. Although the controls of Genshin Impact on an Android are pretty decent, it still doesn’t come close to controller support. Thankfully, we might see some updates very soon that will add controller support to Android in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 5.5 May Add Controller Support for Android, Leaks Reveal

Image Credit: Abubakar/Beebom

A recent leak from Sparkle Graveyard, posted on Reddit, reveals that Genshin Impact’s 5.5 beta has added controller support, starting from Android 9.0 and above. The leak reveals that the following controller supports have been added for Android:

DualSense Wireless Controller : Android 12.0 and above

: Android 12.0 and above DualShock 4 Wireless Controller : Android 10.0 and above

: Android 10.0 and above Xbox Wireless Controller : Android 9.0 and above

: Android 9.0 and above Xbox Elite Wireless Controller 2nd Gen: Android 9.0 and above

This clearly means that Genshin Impact will soon add controller support for Android to the main game. If the beta runs well, we might see the controller support right from Genshin Impact 5.5 version. If you play Genshin Impact on an Android, tell us what you think about controller support for Android, and whether you will prefer it over the normal touch-screen buttons.