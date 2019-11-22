Rumours about a possible “Lite” variant of the Galaxy S10 have been doing the rounds for quite some time, and now a new FCC filing has been spotted by XDA Developers, which seems to confirm not only the existence of such a phone, but also the Galaxy S10 Lite moniker.

The filings mention a bunch of things about the connectivity features of the phone including LTE CAT 14, and the absence of 4×4 MIMO. The filings also reportedly mention that the phone will come with support for up to 45W fast charging.

The model number mentioned in the discovered FCC filings is SM-G770F which is the same model number mentioned in previous leaks around the Galaxy S10 Lite. XDA also noted that the IMEI number in the filing is identified as belonging to a Galaxy R5 device. R5 was the name rumoured for the Galaxy A91 which is expected to be released as the Galaxy S10 Lite.

As for the specs, leaks around the S10 Lite claim that the phone will come with the Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a triple 48MP + 12MP + 5MP rear camera, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. That display size is reportedly corroborated by the FCC filing as well, which mentions the diagonal screen size as 170mm, which is 6.69-inches.

While the presence of an FCC filing does pretty much confirm that the phone is in the works, it’s difficult to understand just why Samsung might be calling this the ‘Lite’ Galaxy S10. It has all the flagship specs, according to the leaks. Anyway, we’ll be keeping our ears to the ground regarding this, so check back often for more updates.