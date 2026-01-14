Forza Horizon 6 Release Date and Premium Edition Content Leaked Online

As far as racing games go, Forza Horizon 6 is easily the most anticipated release in 2026. The upcoming entry in the beloved arcade-racing franchise takes the Horizon festival to Japan – a setting that fans have been clamoring for since 2018. While rumors surrounding the game’s development and setting had been around for ages, FH6 wasn’t officially confirmed until September 2025’s Tokyo Games Show presentation.

That initial reveal provided us with a very small glimpse at its iteration of Mount Fuji, complemented by cherry blossoms at the edges of the frame. Developer Playground Games has since remained tight-lipped about the title, choosing to reserve all information for the upcoming Xbox Developer Direct. However, their attempts at secrecy were for naught, as the Forza Horizon 6 release date appears to have leaked online.

Forza Horizon 6 Reportedly Set to Release in May

Image Credit: X/@XBOXF10

As discovered by X user ‘Xbox Infinite,’ Forza Horizon 6 looks set to release on May 19, 2026. The date was given away by a pop-up ad in Forza Horizon 5, which detailed the upcoming title’s premium edition bonuses and content.

Here’s what the pop-up says about Forza Horizon 6: “Discover the breath-taking landscapes of Japan in over 550 real-world cars and become a racing legend in Forza Horizon’s biggest open-world driving adventure yet.”

The ad goes on to detail the game’s premium edition bonuses, which include

A pre-tuned and exclusive Ferrari J50 (yes, please)

Early Access – Play 4 days early, starting May 15

VIP Membership

Welcome Pack

Car Pass

Time Attack Car Pass

Italian Passion Car (coming post-launch)

2 premium expansion (coming post-launch)

Besides the early access window, things look pretty standard on the bonus content front. It’s also nice to see the confirmation of future DLC, especially as Forza Horizon expansions are usually excellent. We’re sure to receive more information, including the confirmation of the leaked release date, on January 22, so be sure to tune in.

