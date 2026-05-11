Forza Horizon 6 PC Version Leaked and Cracked a Full Week Before Release

Forza Horizon 6, one of the most anticipated video games releasing in 2026, has reportedly leaked online ahead of its official launch next week. The PC build of Forza Horizon 6 was exposed online after devs at Playground Games made a critical encryption mistake on Steam.

Forza Horizon 6 PC Build Leaked Online After Encryption Blunder by Devs

Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to release on May 19, 2026. Ahead of release, Playground Games devs uploaded the game’s files to Steam, allowing players to preload the latest installment ahead of launch.

However, the devs accidentally uploaded the PC build files (around 155 GB) without any encryption. Chaos ensued soon after. Reports have emerged online saying that many have secured unencrypted Forza Horizon 6 game files and are already playing the game before the official launch.

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Playground Games has since noticed the huge oversight and has encrypted the game files on Steam. Before the developers rectified their blunder, piracy groups acquired the leaked PC build and have since started distributing it online, cracked and all. Several reports suggest that the complete game can be downloaded right now and is playable without any restrictions.

Additionally, numerous clips and screenshots of Forza Horizon 6 gameplay have already surfaced on social media. Playground Games has yet to make an official statement about this huge oversight at the moment. The studio will likely take strict action against the leakers as gameplay clips are spreading like wildfire.

A couple of months ago, the PC build for Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding 2 also leaked online in a similar fashion. Moreover, today, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight seems to have been accidentally released earlier for Xbox console owners. So, no matter what, the leak crisis tends to repeat in history one way or another.

For players who have been waiting to take a scenic drive in Japan, Forza Horizon 6 will officially launch next week on May 19. Until then, steer clear of social media platforms as numerous people are now sharing spoilers for Forza Horizon 6. That said, what do you think about the Forza Horizon 6 PC build leak? Let us know in the comments below.