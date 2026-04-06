Fortnite’s New Dev Sundays Event Lets You Play Alongside Epic Devs

The Fortnite community is one of the biggest in all of gaming, and the developers are constantly looking for new ways to interact with their player base. Now, Epic Games has officially launched Fortnite Dev Sundays, a new weekly event that is designed to bridge the gap between the studio and its massive player base. The unique initiative allows fans to squad up or compete directly against the actual creators of Fortnite. Here’s everything we know about the Dev Sundays event so far.

Fortnite Dev Sundays Will Allow Players to Party Up With Epic Devs and Give Real-Time Feedback

According to the official blog post, the Fortnite Dev Sundays event, which had its first session on Sunday, April 5, 2026, is led by Epic’s Director of Game Development, Chris (also known as “Tofu Chris” to the player community).

The event takes place over six-hour windows, with groups being rotated every 30 minutes on a first-come, first-served basis to maximize the number of players who get a chance to participate. However, the runtime for the event is quite flexible, as Chris revealed that the first session of the Dev Sundays ended up lasting for 9 hours.

Image Credit: Epic Games

As this is not a competitive event, Dev Sundays rotate through multiple modes, including Battle Royale, Reload, Fortnite OG Season 8, and Blitz. Additionally, players have the option to choose between Build and Zero Build queues, as well as Ranked vs. Unranked. The developers have also claimed that, for those who prefer the rhythm of the Fortnite Festival mode, the devs will “drop some jams” in the Main Stage mode.

Currently, the Fortnite Dev Sunday sessions are hosted on the NA-East servers. While players from all regions are welcome to join, Epic has advised that players connecting from further away may experience higher ping.

If you were unable to join the event this time, don’t fret. Chris has hinted at future sessions of the Dev Sundays, stating, “Not online today? This isn’t the last time! Keep your eyes peeled for future sessions across various time zones and languages.”

After the recent layoffs at Epic Games, the launch of Dev Sundays could not come at a more pivotal time for the Fortnite developers, allowing for a more boots-on-the-ground approach when interacting with the game’s community. As these events will happen regularly, the developers can observe real-time feedback on the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 mechanics and improve them as the season goes on.

Were you able to participate in the first session of the Fortnite Dev Sundays? Tell us in the comments below!