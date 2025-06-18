Fortnite Leak Reveals Upcoming Squid Game Skins

Looks like Fortnite’s next update is playing a real-life game of “Red Light, Green Light.” According to leaks, Fortnite Squid Game skins are on the way. Epic Games previously announced they would add Squid Game tools to Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), but these leaks suggest they will also sell the skins in the Item Shop.

According to known leaker @ShiinaBR, “Squid Games skins won’t be limited to Creative Mode and will also be sold in the Item Shop.” Confirmed by @iFireMonkey, we now have the full list of Squid Game skins coming in a future Fortnite update. The lineup includes outfits like the ‘Games Manager’ and ‘Guard Soldier’ from the official thriller series.

Fortnite x Squid Game Experience Arriving This Month

The official Squid Game collaboration is set to launch on June 27, as Epic announced in the State of Unreal Event earlier this month. The event will coincide with the release of the Netflix Squid Game final season. Epic has teased the event with the cryptic message: “Red Greens, Square Meals, Affluent Arrivals, June 27th.” This indicates that players can expect new cosmetics and character skins inspired by the popular series.

Also Read: All New Map Changes in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Super

Another leak revealed Squid Game-themed reload quests that could arrive soon in a Fortnite update. Besides skins and quests, Epic has announced new UEFN features that let creators build Squid Game-inspired environments. These experiences will involve unique items and mechanics from the thriller series. This will enable more personalized gaming experiences, adding depth to the collaboration.

As the Fortnite x Squid Game release date approaches, we can expect Epic to reveal more official details. Fans anticipate that Fortnite Squid Game skins will make a significant addition to the game, blending the series’ intense atmosphere with Fortnite’s dynamic gameplay.

Would you like to see the Squid Game skins in the item shop? Which outfit is your favorite from the leaked catalog? Do tell us in the comments.