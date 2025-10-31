Fortnite Simpsons Season Early Patch Notes: New Map, Weapons, and More

Fortnite players have their eyes glued to the official social media channels as well as X pages, which continue to reveal the info about the upcoming Simpsons season. After the ongoing Chapter 6 Season 4 ends, a live event is scheduled to take place on November 1 at 11 AM ET, which will bring the new seasonal update after a brief downtime.

However, most of the info about the upcoming season has been kept under wraps by Epic. If you’re looking for everything revealed so far about Fortnite Chapter 6 Mini Season 2 with The Simpsons, here are the early patch notes.

Fortnite Simpsons Season Downtime Details

Fortnite Simpsons Season will kick off after a brief downtime that begins right after the live event at 11 AM ET on November 1, 2025. Expect the downtime to begin at 12 PM ET, which will last around 6-8 hours.

Hence, you can expect the servers to go live at around 8 PM ET on November 1. This is when you’ll be able to download the update as well as hop back into the game to play Fortnite Simpsons season.

Fortnite Full Early Patch Notes

Simpsons Battle Pass

To kick things off, let’s talk about the brand new Battle Pass. The key art for the pass was leaked weeks ago, and players can unlock cosmetics as they progress along account levels.

Image Credit: X/HYPEX

Highlight skins of the pass are Homer Simpson, Marge, Bart (Mech Suit), Lisa (Mech Suit), and more remixed skins from Fortnite. You can check out the full info about the upcoming Battle Pass and its price right here.

Springfield Map with New POIs

A new Fortnite season is bound to bring a new map for players to dive in. Similarly, the new Simpsons season is set to bring a Springfield-themed map with a cel-shaded art style to stay faithful to the world of The Simpsons.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Players will be treated to classic Fortnite POIs as well as new locations directly inspired by the show itself, including Springfield School, Homer’s house, and many more.

Sidekicks Debut as Companion Pets

Fortnite is launching a new type of cosmetic item called Sidekicks, which are companion pets you can purchase and customize as per your preference. Then you can assign these companions to yourself in your locker, and they’ll follow you around in a match.

Image Credit: Epic Games

However, if you’re wondering what these pets do and how to use them, you may want to refer to our Sidekicks Guide for more expanded info.

New Weapons and Zero Shard Return

While much hasn’t been revealed about upcoming weapons in the next Fortnite season, data miners have revealed that Moe’s gun from The Simpsons will be arriving in the loot pool. The iconic weapon known to be a mix of several guns, right from a Pistol, Rifle, Shotgun, etc, will be hilarious to use in gunfights across the island.

Image Credit: X / HYPEX

Furthermore, players noticed in the leaked key art that weapons like Assault Rifle (SCAR) and Thunder Shotgun were also seen, which may be unvaulted in the loot pool as well. However, the real shocker dropped when Epic co-founder Mark Rein revealed his word of the season, which directly refers to the return of Zero Shards. This may be a mythic weapon that Homer may use to alter reality completely.

While this info is barebones as of yet, we’ll keep this section updated with the confirmed additions to the new Fortnite season.

Are you excited to welcome The Simpsons to Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below!