Fortnite Showdown Rivalry Act 2 Trailer Reveals Return of Daigo and The Elites

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 has been a breath of fresh air for a lot of players, with Epic introducing brand new content to the game regularly and keeping the season dynamic. As if the first act of the Showdown Rivalry wasn’t enough, Epic has just released the trailer for Fortnite Showdown Rivalry Act 2. The trailer, despite being relatively short, confirms the return of Slone, Daigo, and The Elites, one of the most beloved recent factions in Fortnite.

Fortnite Showdown Rivalry Act 2 is Bringing Back Slone with Daigo and Gang

The Fortnite Showdown Rivalry Act 2 trailer features Elite Jules from the Fortnite Showdown Battle Pass working on a brand new weapon and testing it. We get to see the weapon in action, seemingly being a charge-based energy weapon that shoots exploding orbs.

On 4.16 the rivalry evolves.



The Elites are coming. pic.twitter.com/rP74nbnrUb — Fortnite (@Fortnite) April 10, 2026

While this in itself is exciting enough, the teaser then ends with the text “The Elites will return in Fortnite Showdown Act 2,” confirming the return of the faction led by Zadie. Additionally, the trailer was also accompanied by a caption stating, “On 4.16, the rivalry evolves. The Elites are coming.”

For the uninitiated, The Elites is an enigmatic faction that was first introduced in Chapter 6, led by SHADOW agent Zadie. The group consists of formidable fighters like Slone and Jules, with Daigo being the latest addition to their crew after the events of the Fortnite Zero Hour live event. The faction has been making an appearance in Chapter 7 through coded messages to Hope, and it looks like they are finally ready to show themselves in the war against the Dark Voyager.

It is currently unknown how big an impact Daigo and the Elites will have on the ongoing storyline. However, the faction getting a teaser dedicated to them could mean Epic has something big planned for them in Fortnite Showdown Rivalry Act 2. The return of this beloved faction, along with one of the many new additions to the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 loot pool, is definitely an exciting prospect for players.

Fortnite Showdown Rivalry Act 2 will release on April 16, 2026, alongside the next Fortnite update. Much like Act 1, which focused on the Ice King and the Foundation, Act 2 will revolve around Elite Jules vs Dasha, bringing even more milestones for both teams to complete.

Are you excited about Daigo and the Elites making their return to Fortnite in Chapter 7? Tell us in the comments below!