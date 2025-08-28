Fortnite Removes Precision Air Strike as Players Exploit Game-Breaking Bug

Fortnite recently released its first major game update with the 37.10 patch that introduced two new gameplay items to the Chapter 6 Season 4 Battle Royale island. The first item was the Roly Poly, which are bugs that players can tame and ride around the map, or use to escape a sweaty situation.

The second one, which was eagerly awaited by the players, was Precision Airstrike, which calls in a series of targeted airstrikes in an area, but only is a single-use item. However, soon after the item was added, players were quick enough to find an exploit that allowed them to use the item infinitely, and as a result, Epic has now vaulted it.

Fortnite Vaults Precision Air Strike Item Following Infinite Use Exploit

In Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, Epic has temporarily disabled the Precision Air Strike item shortly after its addition, players discovered an exploit that allowed them to use the item more than just its intended one time usage.

The exploit could be carried out by using the item once and quickly removing it from your inventory. This would then allow the air strike to be called in, and at the same time, the item would still be available for players to claim and use it again, as long as they repeated this loop of using and removing the item from their inventory.

This allowed players to bombard a POI with multiple strikes, eventually dominating the entire lobby in mere seconds. While Epic has not confirmed when the item will be added back, we hope there’s going to be a certain delay added, which will prevent the item from being dropped from the inventory altogether.

